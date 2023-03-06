5 letter words ending with INKY – Wordle Game Help

On the verge of solving today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last four letters are “INKY,” but you can’t find the first letter. The word looks familiar, but in this instance, you just can’t remember what the first letter is. It’s not like Wordle is pulling some obscure word on you, but nothing comes to mind. With a word list that only contains words ending with those letters, you can narrow the possibilities and find the word.

If the answer continues to evade you, there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This lets you solve the puzzle while keeping some level of challenge.

What five letter words end with INKY?

There are nine five letter words that end with “INKY,” which are:

Binky

Dinky

Hinky

Kinky

Linky

Pinky

Sinky

Winky

Zinky

There are more words than there are tries, which means you should use some tricks to narrow down the possibilities.

Use words that include the first letter of each word on the list. Words such as “Links” will test the words “Kinky,” “Linky,” and “Sinky”. If either letter comes back as correct (or correct but in the wrong place), that’s a big clue that it’s the letter you want. On the other hand, if those letters are all wrong, then neither word can be correct.

Look at words you have previously tried and get clues that way. While there are nine different first letters you must check, there’s a good chance you have already tried a few of them. See which letters aren’t correct and eliminate that word. Since all letters must be correct, even one incorrect letter will disqualify that word.

If you are running out of tries, try to think of words that would often be used in a sentence. While it might not be an extremely common word, some are more common than others. That’s likely to be the answer you are looking for.

It’s not the easiest word list to solve, but you can get today’s Wordle from it and maintain your daily streak.