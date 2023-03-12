5 letter words ending with IRTH – Wordle Game Help

Finding yourself very close to solving today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last four letters are “IRTH,” but you can’t find the first letter. The first letter continues to evade you, even though you know you’ve seen words like it before. Wordle isn’t pulling some foreign word from an old dictionary, but nothing comes to mind. With a word list that only contains words ending with those letters, you can narrow the possibilities and find the word.

If the answer continues to evade you, there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This lets you solve the puzzle while keeping some level of challenge.

What five letter words end with IRTH?

There are four common words that end with “IRTH”, which are:

Birth

Firth

Girth

Mirth

The good news is, you are guaranteed to solve today’s Wordle if you have at least four tries remaining. You can just plug in all the words and find today’s answer. Unless you are prone to misspelling words (and Wordle can catch you before it happens), there should be no issue. You would have to deliberately fail on purpose to get the answer wrong.

If you have less than four tries, you must be careful with your remaining attempts. Here’s what you can do.

Use words that include the first letter of each word on the list. Words such as “Foggy” will test the words “Firth” and “Girth”. If either letter comes back as correct (or correct but in the wrong place), you have narrowed the word down to two possibilities. This is true even if the letters are incorrect, since you know it is either “Birth” or “Mirth”.

Check your previous tries to see what words you can eliminate. If you already tried “M” and saw that it was wrong, then you know “Mirth” can’t be the answer. It’s a great way to narrow the list down while preserving your remaining tries.

Unless you are down to one try, you are unlikely to be stumped with today’s Wordle. At that point, you have a 25% chance of finding the right word, but it’s still better than nothing.