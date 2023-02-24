5 letter words ending with OR – Wordle Game Help

Need help solving today’s Wordle? You managed to figure out that the word starts with the letter “OR.” Unfortunately, you can’t think of any words fitting those clues, and you might get frustrated. Wordle won’t throw obscure words at you, but you can’t think of a word that makes sense. Fortunately, a word list can help narrow the possibilities and give you something to work with.

If the struggles continue and you can’t narrow down the word, there are tips that can help you make more precise guesses and keep your daily streak.

What five-letter words end with OR?

There are 39 common words that end with the letters “OR”, which are:

Abhor

Actor

Arbor

Ardor

Armor

Color

Decor

Dolor

Donor

Error

Favor

Floor

Furor

Honor

Humor

Ichor

Juror

Labor

Major

Manor

Mayor

Minor

Motor

Prior

Razor

Rigor

Rotor

Rumor

Sapor

Savor

Spoor

Sudor

Tenor

Tumor

Tutor

Valor

Vapor

Vigor

Visor

It might be hard to narrow the list down just by looking at the list, but it is possible.

Don’t throw away words with duplicate letters. While normally, words such as “Arbor” wouldn’t be helpful, there are several words that have duplicate letters. Eliminating them too early can lock you out of the correct answer. Give them a try, and you can eliminate other words with those duplicate letters.

Remove words whose letters you know are not correct. For example, if you try “Tenor” and discover that the first three letters aren’t correct, then any word with those three letters won’t be correct either. It cuts out unnecessary words and allows you to narrow down the correct answer easily.

You can also apply the above tip to clues you have already discovered. If you know the word has no “G” as an example, then other words with the letter “G” won’t be correct either.

With the tips and the word list at your side, solving today’s Wordle will be a simple task.