5 letter words ending with ORSE – Wordle Game Help

On the brink of solving today’s Wordle but can’t think of the final letter? You have uncovered four correct letters, and you are looking for the last letter in front. Unfortunately, your mind isn’t thinking of anything, and you are on the verge of accusing Wordle of picking an obscure word. A word list should help dispel that notion and provide you with enough clues to narrow down the answer.

If the word list isn’t enough to help you narrow down the possibilities, there are tips that get you closer to the right answer. You can then maintain your daily streak and prepare for tomorrow.

What five-letter words end with ORSE?

There are six common words that end with the letters “ORSE” that could be today’s answer. They are:

Corse

Gorse

Horse

Norse

Torse

Worse

The good news is, if you just started today’s Wordle, you can just put all the words in and eventually find the correct answer. Unfortunately, it’s more likely that you have already used a few tries and only have a few left. Here’s what you can do to narrow down the possibilities.

Look at the letters you have already tested and see which ones were incorrect. You just need the first letter of today’s word, and if any letters are proven to be incorrect, you can throw out the entire word. After all, if you already know that the letter “C” isn’t in the word, then “Corse” can’t be correct.

Try words that incorporate most of the starting letters. If you have more than one try left, it’s a great way to narrow down the possibilities. For example, “Glint” tests out “G,” “N,” and “T”. If none of those letters are correct, you now have three possibilities to try out, which could be today’s word.

If you only have one try left, think about words that are used often. “Corse” and “Gorse” don’t usually come up in a conversation. “Norse” is often used as a proper noun and isn’t as likely. “Torse” isn’t a common word either. That leaves “Horse” and “Worse” as the only possibilities; there’s a 50-50 chance from there.

Unless you only have one try left, you should have enough hints and clues to help you solve today’s Wordle.