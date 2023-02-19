5 letter words ending with OSK – Wordle Game Help

Can’t think of a word that would fit today’s Wordle clues? Knowing that the word ends with “OSK” only leaves two letters to guess, but it isn’t easy to think of a word that has those three letters at the end. Wordle isn’t going to throw something that you would only find with the most hardcore vocabulary research, but this may not be a word you hear too often.

Thankfully, a word list can help you narrow down the possibilities and ensure that you successfully find today’s Wordle. Some tips can also assist you if you continue to struggle.

What five letter words end with OSK?

There is only one common five letter word that ends with the letters “OSK”, and it is:

Kiosk

With only one possible word that fits the criteria (assuming you aren’t trying to make this more complicated), you shouldn’t have any problem finding the correct word. It is a word that is still used and you probably recalled it once you saw it on the list.

Hopefully, you saw this word list before you used up all of your tries, which gives you at least one attempt to maintain your daily streak. Putting in the word should allow you to maintain your streak. Otherwise, you will have to build it up from scratch.

There are other words that end with “OSK”, but they aren’t likely to be picked up by Wordle in the first place. Those would be words that would normally be found in a competitive word game where players are stretching their vocabulary to gain an advantage over their opponent. In this case, “Kiosk” is more common and you have likely heard it being used in conversation before.

If you still have at least one try available, you can use this to solve today’s Wordle and wait in anticipation of the next one tomorrow.