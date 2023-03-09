5 letter words ending with RE – Wordle Game Help

Is today’s Wordle giving you too much trouble? You figured out that the final two letters are “RE,” but nothing else comes to mind. There are plenty of words that end with those letters, but you can’t think of any five-letter variants. You likely know the word, but your mind can’t come up with anything, and you’re afraid to waste your tries. With a word list that only contains words ending with those letters, you can jog your memory and solve the puzzle.

If the word list isn’t enough to help you, there are tips you can follow to find the answer. They keep the challenge of the puzzle while giving you more direction to find the proper solution.

What five letter words end with RE?

There are 34 words that end with the letters “RE,” which are:

Adore

Afire

Afore

Antre

Aware

Azure

Blare

Cadre

Chore

Fibre

Flare

Genre

Glare

Inure

Lucre

Ochre

Outre

Padre

Scare

Score

Share

Shire

Shore

Snare

Snore

Spare

Spire

Spore

Stare

Store

Swore

There

Where

Whore

There are several words that could be the answer, but you don’t have enough tries to test your hunches. Try these tips to make things easier for yourself.

Use words with unique letters to narrow down the hints. While “Aware” can be the correct answer, there’s a good chance that it isn’t. Knowing that the word doesn’t have two “A”s isn’t too valuable. Try words such as “Glare” to give you more hints on what is and isn’t correct. If you deduce the word has duplicate letters, given the evidence, then it’s time to give those words a try.

Eliminate words whose letters you know are incorrect. Test words such as “Score” and see what the first three letters tell you. If they are correct, you’ve found the word! Even if they are correct, but in the wrong place, that tells you what the word has. On the other hand, if those letters are incorrect, you can eliminate all words from the list with those letters.

Look over previous tries and see what letters you can eliminate. Use the above tip, but with letters, you already know are wrong. This helps preserve your remaining tries while getting you closer to the answer.

There’s some work you must do before you find the answer, but today’s Wordle is in reach!