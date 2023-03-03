5 letter words ending with UAT – Wordle Game Help

Struggling with today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last three letters are “UAT,” but you can’t find the first two letters. Those three letters aren’t seen together often, which might make you suspect that Wordle pulled out a difficult word. Fortunately, that’s not the case, and a word list with all the words ending with those three letters will prove it.

On the off chance you still can’t guess the word even after looking at the list, there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities.

What five-letter words end with UAT?

Only one common word ends with “UAT” which makes this list short. The word is:

Squat

At this point, it should be challenging to fail today’s Wordle. There’s only one possible common word that ends with “UAT,” and you shouldn’t get the spelling wrong. While Wordle will often reject misspelled words, you shouldn’t have any trouble inputting that word into Wordle’s puzzle. Any re-arrangement of the word will still be rejected.

You should have enough tries to continue and test out the single word. If you don’t have enough attempts, you weren’t able to maintain your daily streak to begin with. As long as you have even one try, inputting the only word should help you get the solution.

There is another word that ends with “UAT,” but it isn’t likely to be the correct solution. Wordle does not use words that you would have to search dictionaries to find. It’s not something that will be found in a competitive word game, either. This should be the most common word that you have heard before, which fits the solution.

Since there is only one word, you should have no problem guessing today’s Wordle and maintaining your daily streak!