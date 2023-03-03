5 letter words starting with S and ending with AT – Wordle Game Help

Unable to find the correct word for today’s puzzle? You found three correct letters and their position, but finding everything else is challenging. Words that start with “S” and end with “AT” aren’t too common, and nothing is coming to mind. Fortunately, a word list containing only words with those letters in the right position should jog your memory.

If you still need help guessing the correct word, there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This helps you maintain your streak while keeping the challenge of the puzzle.

What five letter words start with S and end with AT?

There are five common five letter words that start with “S” and end with “AT”, which are:

Splat

Sprat

Squat

Stoat

Sweat

You shouldn’t have a problem getting the correct answer if you have five tries remaining. Just insert every word into the puzzle, and one of them is bound to be the correct answer. Getting the correct answer should be fine unless you accidentally misspell a word.

If you have under five tries remaining, your strategy must be more prudent. Here’s what you can do:

Test each word’s second and third letter by combining them into other words. For example, “Lower” uses letters from “Splat,” “Stoat,” and “Sweat.” If you type that word into Wordle and most of the letters come back positive, then you know it’s one of those three words. If none of the letters come back correct, then you know it’s either “Sprat” or “Squat.”

Check words you have already tried, since they can provide valuable clues. For example, if you tried “P” and it wasn’t correct, then “Splat” or “Sprat” won’t be correct either. That narrows your possibilities to three words without using a try.

It might take some detective work, but you can eventually uncover today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak!