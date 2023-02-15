5 letter words starting with SA – Wordle Game Help

Can’t solve today’s Wordle? There are many words that start with “SA,” but you likely can’t think of what they are. Wordle doesn’t use obscure or old words that you would only find in competitive word games. But nothing is coming to mind, and you are running out of tries which puts your streak at risk.

To help you avoid breaking your streak, here are some words starting with “SA”, and tips to help you narrow down the field of possible words.

What common 5 letter words start with SA?

There are 39 common words that start with the letter “SA,” which are:

Saber

Sable

Sadly

Safer

Sagar

Saggy

Saint

Salad

Sales

Sally

Salon

Salsa

Salty

Salve

Salvo

Sambo

Samey

Sando

Sandy

Santa

Sapid

Sapor

Sappy

Saree

Sarky

Sassy

Sated

Satin

Satyr

Sauce

Saucy

Sault

Sauna

Saute

Saved

Saver

Saves

Savor

Savvy

To help you narrow down the list, try these tips:

Try words from different parts of the list. Going down the list starting from “Saber” will likely use up all of your tries before you find the answer. Jump around and go with “Satin” or “Saree,” and see what clues you uncover.

Test words with duplicate letters. Unlike other words, this list has a couple of words with repeating letters (two “S”s or two “A”s). If you can find a letter that appears twice as a clue, that makes a big difference in the list of potential words.

If letters are correct but in the wrong position, check to see which words use those letters. If the word doesn’t have any duplicates, you can remove words that have duplicates. Should the word have any duplicates, remove words that don’t have duplicate letters.

Use your first four tries to get as many clues as possible. Leave your last two tries for your best guesses. You can get more information on the fifth try, but you should start compiling all of your information to avoid breaking your streak.

There are a few words to go through, but with the following tips and the word list, you should find today’s Wordle without much trouble!