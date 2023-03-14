5 letter words starting with SUR – Wordle Game Help

Starting to get frustrated with today’s Wordle? You figured out that the first three letters are “SUR” but nothing else. You made significant progress in finding the word, but nothing else comes to mind when you think of possible words. It’s nothing that you would need to search a dictionary for, but the answer is evading you. With a word list that only contains words starting with those letters, you can jog your memory and solve the puzzle.

If the word list isn’t enough to help, you can also use some tips to tackle the puzzle from another angle. This helps narrow down the possibilities without telling you the answer outright.

What five letter words start with SUR?

There are two common words that have “SUR” as the first three letters, which are:

Surge

Surly

With only two words that fit the criteria, this should be easy for you. Most players usually have at least two tries left, and you have two options. One of them is bound to be the right answer, and you have a 50/50 chance. Unless you are deliberately misspelling words or not paying attention, you shouldn’t have a problem.

If you are down to one try, you might have to flip a coin to find the solution. Alternatively, you can look at other words you tried before and see which letters are incorrect. It’s likely you tested “E” as a letter, and that can tell you which word is correct. Other letters are not uncommon, but can be missed if you are testing words.

There are certainly other words you can test that start with “SUR” but these two are the most common. Wordle doesn’t often pick words that are rarely used, or come up in competitive word games. You are not likely to find other words that will fit the criteria or would often appear in Wordle.

It might be a close call if you only have one try left, but at least you have the tools to solve today’s Wordle!