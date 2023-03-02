5 letter words that end with VE – Wordle Game Help

On the verge of giving up on today’s Wordle? You found out that the last two letters are “VE,” but you can’t pinpoint any other clues. You’re starting to think that Wordle picked a challenging word, but that’s not the case. With a word list that contains words ending with those two letters, you will be able to deduce the proper answer quickly.

Should the word list not be enough, you can utilize some tips to help you narrow down the possibilities and retain your daily streak.

What five-letter words end with VE?

There are 45 common five-letter words ending with “VE”, which are:

Above

Agave

Alive

Brave

Carve

Clove

Crave

Curve

Delve

Drive

Drove

Glove

Grave

Grove

Halve

Heave

Helve

Hoove

Knave

Leave

Mauve

Naive

Nerve

Nieve

Ogive

Olive

Peeve

Prove

Reeve

Salve

Serve

Shave

Shove

Sieve

Skive

Slave

Solve

Stave

Stove

Suave

Trove

Valve

Verve

Waive

Weave

There is a decent number of words on this list, and you might need some tactics to start narrowing down the possibilities.

Test words with unique letters first. While that doesn’t mean words like “Sieve” can’t be today’s answer, you won’t get many clues if you are wrong. Words such as “Above” or “Shove” provide more hints that get you closer to the correct answer. If you have narrowed the field enough and unique letters aren’t cutting it, that’s the time to use words like “Sieve” or “Verve.”

Cross out words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you test “Heave” and discover that the first three letters aren’t correct, you can cross out words with those letters. Words such as “Halve” or “Helve” can’t possibly be correct if the word doesn’t have a single “H” anywhere. This cuts out several words from the list and is worth testing out.

If you have previous tries with incorrect letters, use the above tip before using your remaining tries. Just because you didn’t get the correct letters doesn’t mean those words can’t help you narrow down the possibilities.

You might need a lot of detective work, but eventually, you will find today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak.