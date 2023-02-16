5 letter words with A and C – Wordle Game Help

Do you know a five letter word with the letters “A” and “C” in them? Wordle can sometimes put letters in seemingly unusual places and expect you to guess the word. While you might think Wordle is putting some obscure word up, that’s actually not the case. With a good list of words and some tips, you can figure out today’s Wordle and realize you knew the word all along.

Your hints are that the word contains the letters “A” and “C.” Here is the list of words containing both of those letters and advice that helps you narrow down the possibilities.

What five letter words contain A and C?

There are 248 words that contain the letters “A” and “C” in any position. They are:

Abaca

Aback

Accel

Acerb

Ached

Aches

Achoo

Acing

Acorn

Acres

Acrid

Acted

Actor

Acute

Alack

Alice

Amuck

Antic

Apace

Arced

Aspic

Attic

Auric

Aztec

Bacon

Basic

Batch

Beach

Black

Brace

Cabal

Caber

Cabin

Cable

Cache

Caddy

Cadet

Cadge

Cadre

Caged

Cagey

Cairn

Cajun

Caked

Calls

Calyx

Camel

Cameo

Campo

Campy

Canal

Candy

Canny

Canoe

Canon

Canto

Canty

Caper

Cards

Cared

Carer

Cares

Cargo

Carny

Carob

Carol

Carom

Carry

Carve

Cases

Caste

Catch

Cater

Catty

Caulk

Cause

Cavil

Cease

Cedar

Chafe

Chaff

Chain

Chair

Chalk

Champ

Chant

Chaos

Chaps

Chard

Charm

Chart

Chary

Chase

Chasm

Cheap

Cheat

Chica

China

Cigar

Circa

Clack

Claim

Clamp

Clang

Clank

Clash

Clasp

Class

Claws

Clean

Clear

Cleat

Cloak

Coach

Coast

Cobia

Cobra

Cocoa

Comma

Copay

Coral

Costa

Crack

Craft

Cramp

Crane

Crank

Crash

Crass

Crate

Crave

Crawl

Craze

Crazy

Creak

Cream

Croak

Dance

Decal

Decay

Enact

Exact

Faced

Faces

Facet

Facts

Fancy

Farce

Focal

Grace

Hacks

Hacky

Hatch

Havoc

Hecka

Jacky

Jacob

Knack

Laced

Lacks

Lance

Latch

Leach

Lilac

Local

Macho

Macro

Mafic

Magic

Manic

March

Match

Mecca

Mecha

Mocha

Nacho

Nancy

Narco

Natch

Ocean

Octad

Octal

Oscar

Paced

Pacer

Paces

Panic

Parch

Patch

Peace

Peach

Pecan

Place

Plica

Poach

Quack

Raced

Racer

Races

Ranch

Reach

React

Recap

Sauce

Saucy

Scads

Scald

Scale

Scalp

Scaly

Scamp

Scant

Scape

Scard

Scare

Scarf

Scarp

Scars

Scary

Schwa

Scram

Scran

Scrap

Shack

Slack

Smack

Snack

Space

Spacy

Stack

Tacit

Tacky

Teach

Trace

Track

Tract

Vatic

Vicar

Vocal

Wacke

Wacko

Wacky

Watch

Whack

Wicca

Wrack

Yacht

Yucca

There are many words in this list, and it helps to narrow them down with these tips:

Don’t go down the list one by one. Instead of starting at the top and working your way down, pick some random words to get started. Choose words such as “Magic” and “Scalp” to get started and generate more clues.

Eliminate words with letters that didn’t appear as clues. For example, if “Poach” has three incorrect clues, words with “P,” “C,” and “H” are not likely to be correct. You can safely eliminate them from the list and work your way down.

Try not to use words with duplicate letters until you are sure the word contains them. Words with two “S”s or two “A”s can exist in Wordle, but it’s more common for the word to only contain unique letters. Only go for duplicate letter words when you are confident that today’s Wordle will contain them.

With the above word list and these tips, you should be able to find today’s Wordle.