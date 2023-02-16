5 letter words with A and C – Wordle Game Help
Five letter words with A and C in them to solve today’s Wordle.
Do you know a five letter word with the letters “A” and “C” in them? Wordle can sometimes put letters in seemingly unusual places and expect you to guess the word. While you might think Wordle is putting some obscure word up, that’s actually not the case. With a good list of words and some tips, you can figure out today’s Wordle and realize you knew the word all along.
Your hints are that the word contains the letters “A” and “C.” Here is the list of words containing both of those letters and advice that helps you narrow down the possibilities.
What five letter words contain A and C?
There are 248 words that contain the letters “A” and “C” in any position. They are:
- Abaca
- Aback
- Accel
- Acerb
- Ached
- Aches
- Achoo
- Acing
- Acorn
- Acres
- Acrid
- Acted
- Actor
- Acute
- Alack
- Alice
- Amuck
- Antic
- Apace
- Arced
- Aspic
- Attic
- Auric
- Aztec
- Bacon
- Basic
- Batch
- Beach
- Black
- Brace
- Cabal
- Caber
- Cabin
- Cable
- Cache
- Caddy
- Cadet
- Cadge
- Cadre
- Caged
- Cagey
- Cairn
- Cajun
- Caked
- Calls
- Calyx
- Camel
- Cameo
- Campo
- Campy
- Canal
- Candy
- Canny
- Canoe
- Canon
- Canto
- Canty
- Caper
- Cards
- Cared
- Carer
- Cares
- Cargo
- Carny
- Carob
- Carol
- Carom
- Carry
- Carve
- Cases
- Caste
- Catch
- Cater
- Catty
- Caulk
- Cause
- Cavil
- Cease
- Cedar
- Chafe
- Chaff
- Chain
- Chair
- Chalk
- Champ
- Chant
- Chaos
- Chaps
- Chard
- Charm
- Chart
- Chary
- Chase
- Chasm
- Cheap
- Cheat
- Chica
- China
- Cigar
- Circa
- Clack
- Claim
- Clamp
- Clang
- Clank
- Clash
- Clasp
- Class
- Claws
- Clean
- Clear
- Cleat
- Cloak
- Coach
- Coast
- Cobia
- Cobra
- Cocoa
- Comma
- Copay
- Coral
- Costa
- Crack
- Craft
- Cramp
- Crane
- Crank
- Crash
- Crass
- Crate
- Crave
- Crawl
- Craze
- Crazy
- Creak
- Cream
- Croak
- Dance
- Decal
- Decay
- Enact
- Exact
- Faced
- Faces
- Facet
- Facts
- Fancy
- Farce
- Focal
- Grace
- Hacks
- Hacky
- Hatch
- Havoc
- Hecka
- Jacky
- Jacob
- Knack
- Laced
- Lacks
- Lance
- Latch
- Leach
- Lilac
- Local
- Macho
- Macro
- Mafic
- Magic
- Manic
- March
- Match
- Mecca
- Mecha
- Mocha
- Nacho
- Nancy
- Narco
- Natch
- Ocean
- Octad
- Octal
- Oscar
- Paced
- Pacer
- Paces
- Panic
- Parch
- Patch
- Peace
- Peach
- Pecan
- Place
- Plica
- Poach
- Quack
- Raced
- Racer
- Races
- Ranch
- Reach
- React
- Recap
- Sauce
- Saucy
- Scads
- Scald
- Scale
- Scalp
- Scaly
- Scamp
- Scant
- Scape
- Scard
- Scare
- Scarf
- Scarp
- Scars
- Scary
- Schwa
- Scram
- Scran
- Scrap
- Shack
- Slack
- Smack
- Snack
- Space
- Spacy
- Stack
- Tacit
- Tacky
- Teach
- Trace
- Track
- Tract
- Vatic
- Vicar
- Vocal
- Wacke
- Wacko
- Wacky
- Watch
- Whack
- Wicca
- Wrack
- Yacht
- Yucca
There are many words in this list, and it helps to narrow them down with these tips:
- Don’t go down the list one by one. Instead of starting at the top and working your way down, pick some random words to get started. Choose words such as “Magic” and “Scalp” to get started and generate more clues.
- Eliminate words with letters that didn’t appear as clues. For example, if “Poach” has three incorrect clues, words with “P,” “C,” and “H” are not likely to be correct. You can safely eliminate them from the list and work your way down.
- Try not to use words with duplicate letters until you are sure the word contains them. Words with two “S”s or two “A”s can exist in Wordle, but it’s more common for the word to only contain unique letters. Only go for duplicate letter words when you are confident that today’s Wordle will contain them.
With the above word list and these tips, you should be able to find today’s Wordle.