5 letter words with ALS in the middle – Wordle Game Help

Are you struggling to think of words with “ALS” in the middle? It’s easy to think of words when the letters start at the front, but sometimes it’s hard to think of words with letters in the middle. It feels like Wordle is picking obscure words, but the game will only choose words that you have heard. With only six tries, you must think of any word that might make sense with “ALS” in the middle.

Fortunately, there is a list of words with those three letters in the middle, and there are some tips to help you keep your streak.

What words have the letters ALS in the middle?

There are only three common words with the letters “ALS” in the middle. They are:

False

Palsy

Salsa

If you have three more tries, you should be able to enter all three and find the right one. If you have two or fewer attempts, here are some tips to help you find the right word.

Think about the words that are more likely to appear in conversation. All three do appear in conversation, but some more than others.

Try words that include some combination of “F, E, P, Y, S, A.” For example, if you find a clue that indicates the letter “F” isn’t correct, then the word isn’t going to be “False”. A word like “Flaps” could help you deduce whether “F” or “P” are correct.

“Salsa” has repeating letters (two “S”s and two “A”s), which you should test for those duplicates. If you’re right, then the word is guaranteed to be “Salsa.”

With only three words, you shouldn’t struggle to solve today’s Wordle. It takes some experimentation, but you should be able to deduce the correct word within a single try. That leaves at least one attempt left for the correct word.