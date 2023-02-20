5 letter words with EA in them – Wordle Game Help
All five letter words with EA in them to help you with today’s Wordle.
Can’t think of five-letter words with “EA” in them? Knowing two letters out of five is a big deal, but it doesn’t narrow down many possibilities. Wordle will not throw words that would only come up in a competitive match, but there could be several words that fit those possibilities. If you don’t have the time to come up with all the words you know, a word list that only includes words with those letters is helpful.
Should you fail to narrow the list down because there are too many words, there are tips you can follow to help you maintain your streak.
What five-letter words have EA in them?
There are 121 common five-letter words with “EA” in them, which are:
- Ahead
- Apnea
- Areas
- Beach
- Beads
- Beady
- Beaky
- Beams
- Beamy
- Beano
- Beans
- Beard
- Bears
- Beast
- Beats
- Beaut
- Bleak
- Blear
- Bleat
- Bread
- Break
- Cease
- Cheap
- Cheat
- Clean
- Clear
- Cleat
- Creak
- Cream
- Deals
- Dealt
- Death
- Dread
- Dream
- Drear
- Eager
- Eagle
- Early
- Earth
- Eased
- Easel
- Eaten
- Eater
- Eaves
- Fears
- Feast
- Feats
- Freak
- Gleam
- Glean
- Great
- Heads
- Heady
- Heaps
- Heard
- Hears
- Heart
- Heath
- Heave
- Heavy
- Ideal
- Ideas
- Jeans
- Knead
- Leach
- Leads
- Leafy
- Leaky
- Leans
- Leapt
- Learn
- Lease
- Leash
- Least
- Leave
- Meals
- Mealy
- Means
- Meant
- Meaty
- Nears
- Neath
- Ocean
- Oread
- Paean
- Peace
- Peach
- Peaks
- Peaky
- Pearl
- Peavy
- Plead
- Pleas
- Pleat
- Quean
- Reach
- React
- Reads
- Ready
- Realm
- Reams
- Rearm
- Reata
- Seamy
- Seats
- Sheaf
- Shear
- Smear
- Sneak
- Speak
- Spear
- Stead
- Steak
- Steal
- Steam
- Swear
- Sweat
- Teach
- Teams
- Tears
- Teary
With over a hundred words, you aren’t going to be able to test them all. Here are some tips to whittle down the list.
- Look for words with unique letters. While a good chunk of the list has duplicate letters (such as “leave” with two “E”s), you must focus on getting all the clues you can. Go with words such as “Sweat” or “Eagle” to help narrow down the possibilities.
- Eliminate words with letters that aren’t correct. For example, if you try “Teach” and find out that the word has no “C,” “H,” or “T,” then words with those letters won’t be correct. You can discard them and narrow down the possibilities since you won’t be using those words anyway.
- Get as many clues as you can with the first four tries, then spend the last two narrowing the field. While it won’t hurt to get the word quickly, you are likely unsure if you limit your letter usage. Get as many hints as you can, then do more precise guessing.
With these hints and the word list, finding today’s Wordle should not be a problem!