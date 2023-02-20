5 letter words with EA in them – Wordle Game Help

Can’t think of five-letter words with “EA” in them? Knowing two letters out of five is a big deal, but it doesn’t narrow down many possibilities. Wordle will not throw words that would only come up in a competitive match, but there could be several words that fit those possibilities. If you don’t have the time to come up with all the words you know, a word list that only includes words with those letters is helpful.

Should you fail to narrow the list down because there are too many words, there are tips you can follow to help you maintain your streak.

What five-letter words have EA in them?

There are 121 common five-letter words with “EA” in them, which are:

Ahead

Apnea

Areas

Beach

Beads

Beady

Beaky

Beams

Beamy

Beano

Beans

Beard

Bears

Beast

Beats

Beaut

Bleak

Blear

Bleat

Bread

Break

Cease

Cheap

Cheat

Clean

Clear

Cleat

Creak

Cream

Deals

Dealt

Death

Dread

Dream

Drear

Eager

Eagle

Early

Earth

Eased

Easel

Eaten

Eater

Eaves

Fears

Feast

Feats

Freak

Gleam

Glean

Great

Heads

Heady

Heaps

Heard

Hears

Heart

Heath

Heave

Heavy

Ideal

Ideas

Jeans

Knead

Leach

Leads

Leafy

Leaky

Leans

Leapt

Learn

Lease

Leash

Least

Leave

Meals

Mealy

Means

Meant

Meaty

Nears

Neath

Ocean

Oread

Paean

Peace

Peach

Peaks

Peaky

Pearl

Peavy

Plead

Pleas

Pleat

Quean

Reach

React

Reads

Ready

Realm

Reams

Rearm

Reata

Seamy

Seats

Sheaf

Shear

Smear

Sneak

Speak

Spear

Stead

Steak

Steal

Steam

Swear

Sweat

Teach

Teams

Tears

Teary

With over a hundred words, you aren’t going to be able to test them all. Here are some tips to whittle down the list.

Look for words with unique letters. While a good chunk of the list has duplicate letters (such as “leave” with two “E”s), you must focus on getting all the clues you can. Go with words such as “Sweat” or “Eagle” to help narrow down the possibilities.

Eliminate words with letters that aren’t correct. For example, if you try “Teach” and find out that the word has no “C,” “H,” or “T,” then words with those letters won’t be correct. You can discard them and narrow down the possibilities since you won’t be using those words anyway.

Get as many clues as you can with the first four tries, then spend the last two narrowing the field. While it won’t hurt to get the word quickly, you are likely unsure if you limit your letter usage. Get as many hints as you can, then do more precise guessing.

With these hints and the word list, finding today’s Wordle should not be a problem!