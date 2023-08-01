AFK Arena Tier List (August 2023)

While foraying in AFK Arena will collect and train a team of heroes, each with unique abilities and skills. These heroes can be obtained through various means, such as summoning from the hero pool, completing quests, or participating in events. As the player progresses through the game, they can level up their heroes, equip them with gear, and form strategic formations to tackle different challenges. However, the gacha mechanics in the game makes summoning heroes complicated. It makes investing in selected heroes worthwhile, as some are simply better than the rest. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every character in AFK Arena.

The best heroes in AFK Arena

Image via Lilith Games

Tier Heroes S Ainz Ooal Gown, Belinda, Khazard, Merlin, Vyloris, Zaphrael, Awakened Thane, Crassio, Athalia, Lucretia, Ezio, Raku, Prince of Persia, Olgath, Elijah and Lailah, Mortass, Rowan, Daimon, Skreg, Canisa and Ruke, Anasta, Alna, Saurus, Izoid, Nara, Tamrus, Awakened Maetria A Sonja, Mehira, Eluard, Lorsan, Eironn, Ferael, Pippa, Morael, Safiya, Lyca, Joker, Kren, Desira, Gwyneth, Nakoruru, Silas, Ezizsh, Leofric, Palmer, Talene, Albedo, Titus, Arthur, Thoran, Queen, Baden, Wu Kong, Leofric, Theowyn B Orthros, Anoki, Mezoth, Theksu, Belinda, Skriath, Isabella, Oden, Flora, Drez, Fawkes, Cecilia, Tidus, Respen, Nemora, Numisu, Tasi, Estrilda, Antandra, Warek, Ukyo, Zolrath, Rosaline, Hendrik C Thane, Hogan, Ogi, Shemira, Leonardo, Satrana, Kelthur, Vurk, Kaz, Oscar, Peggy D Arden, Raine, Brutus, Gorvo, Ulmus, Torne, Rigby, Seirus, Solise, Khasos c

It’s important to note that tier lists are subjective and can change from person to person. The best heroes for your team may depend on your playstyle, team composition, and the current meta in the game. Experimenting with different heroes and strategies is essential to the game’s enjoyment and success.