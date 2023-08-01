AFK Arena Tier List (August 2023)

Pick these heroes.

AFK Arena

Image via Lilith Games

While foraying in AFK Arena will collect and train a team of heroes, each with unique abilities and skills. These heroes can be obtained through various means, such as summoning from the hero pool, completing quests, or participating in events. As the player progresses through the game, they can level up their heroes, equip them with gear, and form strategic formations to tackle different challenges. However, the gacha mechanics in the game makes summoning heroes complicated. It makes investing in selected heroes worthwhile, as some are simply better than the rest. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every character in AFK Arena.

Related: How to get Dimensional Heroes in AFK Arena

The best heroes in AFK Arena

Image via Lilith Games
TierHeroes
SAinz Ooal Gown, Belinda, Khazard, Merlin, Vyloris, Zaphrael, Awakened Thane, Crassio, Athalia, Lucretia, Ezio, Raku, Prince of Persia, Olgath, Elijah and Lailah, Mortass, Rowan, Daimon, Skreg, Canisa and Ruke, Anasta, Alna, Saurus, Izoid, Nara, Tamrus, Awakened Maetria
ASonja, Mehira, Eluard, Lorsan, Eironn, Ferael, Pippa, Morael, Safiya, Lyca, Joker, Kren, Desira, Gwyneth, Nakoruru, Silas, Ezizsh, Leofric, Palmer, Talene, Albedo, Titus, Arthur, Thoran, Queen, Baden, Wu Kong, Leofric, Theowyn
BOrthros, Anoki, Mezoth, Theksu, Belinda, Skriath, Isabella, Oden, Flora, Drez, Fawkes, Cecilia, Tidus, Respen, Nemora, Numisu, Tasi, Estrilda, Antandra, Warek, Ukyo, Zolrath, Rosaline, Hendrik
CThane, Hogan, Ogi, Shemira, Leonardo, Satrana, Kelthur, Vurk, Kaz, Oscar, Peggy
DArden, Raine, Brutus, Gorvo, Ulmus, Torne, Rigby, Seirus, Solise, Khasos
c

It’s important to note that tier lists are subjective and can change from person to person. The best heroes for your team may depend on your playstyle, team composition, and the current meta in the game. Experimenting with different heroes and strategies is essential to the game’s enjoyment and success.

About the author

Kuldeep Thapa

Kuldeep is an electrical engineer and a freelance writer for Gamepur with over 5 years of experience under the belt. He is a keen learner who consistently tries to improve and is always up for the grind. Besides delving into the Pokemon world, he enjoys playing League of Legends and many other competitive games.

More Stories by Kuldeep Thapa

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved