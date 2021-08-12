How to get Dimensional Heroes in AFK Arena

In AFK Arena, players can pick up various heroes from seven different factions, including Wilders, Celestials, Dimensionals, and more. Among these, Dimensional Heroes are those who have entered the world of Esperia from other franchises, and it’s one of many reasons why players love them.

There are a total of ten Dimensional Heroes released by LilithGames in AFK Arena till date, and the unique thing about these heroes is that they are not affected by factional advantages or disadvantages. If you want to unlock Dimensional Heroes in the game, we have got you covered.

AFK Arena: How to get Dimensional Heroes

Image via LilithGames

Players can get Dimensional Heroes from the Merchants’ page or Labyrinth Store, and also, one more thing to keep in mind here is that they get available only for a limited time period for players to grab. It means if you missed unlocking any one of them, you would not be able to get it back. However, the good news is that players can hire Dimensional Heroes from their friends who own them.

Players will have to send mercenary hiring requests to their friends or their guild mates, and if they approve the request, you will be able to hire the requested hero. Each Dimensional Hero loan period lasts for 30 days, and if you want to re-hire a hero, you will have to request again.

Each time you want to hire a hero, you will have to pay 100 Dimensional Stones, and after you have hired a particular hero six times, you will no longer need them. Also, it is worth keeping in mind that players can exchange a maximum of 200 Dimensional Stones in a month, and they can send up to five hiring applications per specific hero.

Also Read: Best healers in AFK Arena

All the hired Dimensional Heroes will be at level 1, and you will have to soul fuse them. Once the loan period ends, the degree of progression will reset; however, you will not be able to use them until you hire them again.