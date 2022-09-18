All 5 Otto locations in Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy

With Artificial Island, there are many activities for players in Tower of Fantasy to partake in. On the island, there are many enemies that you will not see anywhere else in the world of Tower of Fantasy. One of them is Wildwing Otto, a level 70 flying creature that is fun and rewarding to fight. However, finding Otto is difficult; you need to find the portals that teleport you to its locations. Here are all five Otto locations in Artificial Island and how to defeat it in Tower of Fantasy.

All 5 Otto teleport locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Otto randomly spawns on five specific small islands on Artificial Islands. You can use the five portals for these islands to reach each of them. Remember that you will likely find Otto on all these islands unless other players have already killed it.

Otto portal location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This location is in front of Chowchow flower near a v-shaped road south of Ring Arena.

Otto portal location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second location is behind a metal wall underneath the cliffs, directly west of Ring Arena.

Otto portal location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can easily spot this portal on a huge pipe west of where you initially land on Artificial Island.

Otto portal location 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth portal is in an open grassy field southeast of Eyrie.

Otto portal location 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last portal is behind a metal wall at a river east of Base Zero. It’s a bit difficult to find, but go behind the shown metal wall, look up, and you will find it.

How to defeat Otto

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite Otto being a level 70 creature, it is not as powerful as some enemies. That said, it’s still difficult to defeat Otto because it is a flying creature. You will need a long-range weapon(s) to be able to attack it effectively. Additionally, you should use Grievous weapons against Otto since it is weak against those. Most of their attacks are ranged, and you can easily avoid them or even get a perfect dodge.

However, there is one attack where it lunges at you, takes you into the air, and throws you. Watch out for those, and keep attacking her from a distance. Once you defeat Otto, claim the achievement rewards from the terminal in the pause menu.