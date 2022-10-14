All achievements and trophies in Dragon Ball: The Breakers
These achievements lie beyond your limits.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a game that will always have you focused on either making it out alive as a Survivor or working to eliminate all of the troublesome pests as a Raider. That being said, dedicated players will be focused on the game’s achievements and trophies to show their true mastery of the game. Here is the complete list of all achievements and trophies in Dragon Ball: The Breakers.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ achievements/trophy list
There are 42 total achievements and trophies available in Dragon Ball: The Breakers.
- The Breaking Point – Obtain all achievements/trophies
- We’ll Survive if we Work Together! – Complete the Prologue
- Time for a Makeover! – Change your costume
- Training to Survive – Train any skill up to +20
- Your Suffering Starts Now – Power any Raider skill to +20
- First-Time Customer – Buy anything from the Shop
- Lend me your Strength! – Obtain a Transphere from the Spirit Siphon
- You’re a lot Braver than me – Reach level 30 as a Survivor
- I Guess I’m too Strong for you – Reach level 30 as a Raider
- Hey, you’re Pretty Good at this! – Finish 50 matches as a Survivor
- The day has finally come… – Finish 50 matches as a Raider
- Am I a Genius, or What? – Find two Power Keys in a match
- Puttin’ in the Work – Place two Power keys in a match
- A Real Time Machine! – Successfully activate the Super Time Machine
- Invaluable Friends – Successfully activate the Super Time Machine with all Survivors alive
- You Mad? – Destroy the Super Time Machine as a Raider
- I will Rid this Place of Every One of you – Destroy the escape Time Machine
- Thanks a Bunch! – Save five civilians in a match
- So many people, so little time – Finish off five civilians in a match
- It’s Time to Create Perfection! – Finish off four Survivors in one match
- Killed all Earthlings! – Kill all Survivors and win the match
- Really Really… Hate You! – Finish off a Survivor with a special finisher
- A-Time-Travellin’ we will go – Escape in the escape Time Machine with at least three Survivors
- Life is a Previous Gift – Escape and survive being attacked by the Raider three times in a match
- You’re Going Down! – Defeat a Raider with a special attack while in Ultimate Dragon Change
- You Ready for me? – Gather Change Power and reach level three
- Care to Help me Warm Up? – Reach level four as a Raider
- I’ve had my Fill of Bad Futures – Prevent a Raider from finishing a Survivor
- Hey, that was Pretty Cool! – Perform a vanish attack when an enemy uses a Super Attack
- My First Skill – Use a skill as a Survivor
- Wanna Run Away? Now’s Your Chance! – Attack a Raider who is at a higher level than your Dragon Change level as they are destroying the Super Time Machine
- Miraculous Special Ultra Super Megaton PUNCH – Attack a Raider trying to destroy the Super Time Machine without being in Dragon Change
- Here’s a Senzu Bean – Revive three downed teammates
- Did You Think I’d Let You Get Away? – Destroy an area and down two Survivors
- Heya! – Use an emote
- Check this Out! – Ping an item for a teammate
- Y-You got it! – Respond to a teammate’s ping
- This is for you! – Send a stamp
- Find the Power Keys! – Open five red crates in a match
- What are you Buyin’? – Purchase six items at a vending machine in a match
- Come Forth, Shenron! – Summon Shenron and have him grant a wish for you