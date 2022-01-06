Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers cross platform/crossplay?

Bandai Namco has done some great things with the Dragon Ball franchise the past few years. From the fun, open-world Kakarot to the widely successful fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, they’ve published some great games worthy of one of the most successful anime franchises of all time. So when they announced the impending release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, it was cause for celebration from many fans of the series.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a seven-vs-one game in a similar vein to Dead by Daylight. Seven players take control of non-powered characters from the Dragon Ball world who are trying to avoid being destroyed by one of the main villains of the series, controlled by the remaining player. This is a big departure for games based on the series, which focuses heavily on the powerful characters like Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo, and promises to at least be something new for fans to get stuck into.

When Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced, fans were curious if it would have cross-play support since it would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles as well as PC. However, during a recent interview with Silicon Era, producer Ryosuke Hara was asked if game would have cross-play or cross-save support. His answer didn’t leave much in the way of doubt on the matter.

According to Hara, “There is no plan to support cross-platform and cross-save at the moment.”

Cross-platform support for games is tricky to roll out after launch, but it isn’t an easy task during development either. Fans were likely hoping for a different answer, considering the game will be played entirely online, but it looks like Dragon Ball: The Breakers will not have cross-play support at launch and it doesn’t sound like it is a priority for the development team in the future either.