All Albedo talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact
The Chief Alchemist of Mondstadt.
Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact and the Chief Alchemist for the Knights of Favonius. He holds tons of knowledge about alchemy and through Sucrose as his assistant, learns a great deal about the world of Teyvat.
Albedo is obtained as a limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact, meaning he’s only available when he’s featured on a Limited Banner. As of this writing, the last time Albedo was able to summon was on November 24, 2021, as a limited re-run alongside Eula.
Attacks
- Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.
- Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.
- Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.
Elemental Skill
- Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma: Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. The Solar Isotoma has the following properties:
- When opponents within the Solar Isotoma take field DMG, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off of Albedo’s DEF.
- Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2 seconds.
- When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time.
- Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct. Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself can exist at a time.
- Hold to designate the location of the skill.
Elemental Burst
- Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide: Under Albedo’s command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG.
- Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.
Passive Talents
- Flash of Genius: When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.
- Calcite Might: Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.
- Homuncular Nature: Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125%.
Constellations
- Flower of Eden: Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo.
- Opening of Phanerozoic: Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30 seconds. Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning. Each stack of Fatal Reckoning consumed increases the DMG dealt by Fatal Blossoms and Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide’s burst DMG by 30% of Albedo’s DEF. This effect stacks up to 4 times.
- Grace of Helios: Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3.
- Descent of Divinity: Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field have their Plunging Attack DMG increased by 30%.
- Tide of Hadean: Increases the level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3.
- Dust of Purification: Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field who are protected by a shield created by Crystallize have their DMG increased by 17%.
Ascension Materials:
|Level 20
|x1 Prithiva Topaz Silver, x3 Cecilia, x3 Divining Scroll, x20,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Basalt Pillar, x10 Cecilia, x15 Divining Scroll, x40,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Basalt Pillar, x20 Cecilia, x12 Sealed Scroll, x60,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Basalt Pillar, x30 Cecilia, x18 Sealed Scroll, x80,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Basalt Pillar, x45 Cecilia, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x100,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Basalt Pillar, x60 Cecilia, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x120,000 Mora