All Albedo talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact and the Chief Alchemist for the Knights of Favonius. He holds tons of knowledge about alchemy and through Sucrose as his assistant, learns a great deal about the world of Teyvat.

Albedo is obtained as a limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact, meaning he’s only available when he’s featured on a Limited Banner. As of this writing, the last time Albedo was able to summon was on November 24, 2021, as a limited re-run alongside Eula.

Attacks

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. The Solar Isotoma has the following properties: When opponents within the Solar Isotoma take field DMG, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off of Albedo’s DEF.

Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2 seconds.

When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time.

Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct. Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself can exist at a time.

Hold to designate the location of the skill.

Elemental Burst

Under Albedo’s command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.

Passive Talents

When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Calcite Might: Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.

Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%. Homuncular Nature: Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125%.

Constellations

Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo. Opening of Phanerozoic: Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30 seconds. Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning. Each stack of Fatal Reckoning consumed increases the DMG dealt by Fatal Blossoms and Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide’s burst DMG by 30% of Albedo’s DEF. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field have their Plunging Attack DMG increased by 30%. Tide of Hadean: Increases the level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3.

Ascension Materials: