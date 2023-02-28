All Secret Room Golden Box Locations in Genshin Impact – Priest, Princess, Scribe

Dragonspine might be one of the smallest regions in Genshin Impact, but it’s full of hidden secrets, puzzles, and other opportunities for exploration. For example, there is a secret door in Dragonspine with a Hidden Exploration Objective connected to it, called Dragonspine’s Glacial Secret. There are no specific markers to find out how to open the door, but fortunately, we have a guide that explains how to do it and unlock the secrets inside. Here’s how to find all of the secret Gold Boxes in Genshin Impact’s Dragonspine region.

How to find the Princess, Priest, and Scribe Golden Boxes in Genshin Impact

Princess’ Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Princess’ Box, go to the marked location and look for a sword in the ground near a tree. Interacting with the sword begins a challenge in which you have to fight two waves of enemies in under 60 seconds. The first wave is a single Cryo Abyss Mage, followed by the second wave consisting of another Cryo Abyss Mage and a Hydro Abyss Mage. Beating the challenge rewards you with a Luxurious Chest, which contains the Princess’ Box among its loot.

Priest’s Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Priest’s Box, go to the marked location and look for Anemo wisps. Activate them and use their power to glide up and land on top of a ruined tower. There you will find a Luxurious Chest, which contains the Priest’s Box among its loot.

Scribe’s Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Scribe’s Box, go to the marked location and look for a Stone Monument. When you interact with it, you can offer it 3 Cecilia flowers to get a reward. The reward is a Luxurious Chest, which contains the Scribe’s Box among its loot.

Secret Door Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location of the secret door is marked on the map above. The easiest way to get to it if you don’t have the Teleport Waypoint is by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven in Dragonspine, heading south, and then gliding down along the mountain toward its position.

With all three Gold Boxes in your possession, you can open the secret door and enter the secret room, with all of its rewards. Inside, you will find: