Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Genshim Impact
Image via miHoYo
Category:
Guides
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact: All Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations

The beautiful sights.
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:50 am

One of the easiest ways to build up the City Reputation in Mondstadt is to track down all the geography archive viewpoints in the area. We know that people like to wrap these things up as quickly as they can, you can find all the different viewpoint locations for the Mondstadt Geography Archive below. All you need to do is spawn at the nearest teleport point, head to the area indicated on the map, and interact with the purple sigil that you will find floating there.

Recommended Videos

#1 – Whispering Woods

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Whispering Woods

#2 – Starfell Lake

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Starfell Lake

#3 – Windrise

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Windrise

#4 – Springvale

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Springvale

#5 – Dawn Winery

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Dawn Winery

#6 – Mondstadt Cathedral

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Mondstadt Cathedral

You will need to head inside the Catherdral, and the viewpoint will be just on the left of the entrance.

#7 – Favonius Library

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Favonius Library

Once again, venture inside the building that is home to the Order of Knights, go into the library where you meet Lisa, and you will find the viewpoint.

#8 – Thousand Winds Temple

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Thousand Winds Temple

#9 – Dadaupa Gorge

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Dadaupa Gorge

#10 – Stormterror’s Lair

Mondstadt Geography Archive Viewpoint Locations - Stormterror's Lair

Any time you want to check your City Reputation in Mondstadt, make sure to visit Hertha which can be found near the city walls at the opening to the small dock. You can also complete bounties and requests for her to grow your Reputation and earn rewards.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki, he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2 and any other ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic for GAMURS Group.