All Time Trial locations in Genshin Impact

There is a lot to do in Genshin Impact. The sprawling world of the game is filled with secrets, challenges, and time trials to be completed. In this guide, we will show you the location of all the time trials in the game, helping you track them down and get your hands on some goodies.

There are a number of different types of Time Trials that players may need to complete. The “Blow Up Exploding Barrels” trial is best performed with a character armed with a bow. It is a simple matter to snipe down all the barrels with ease inside the time limit. The “Defeat Opponents” trials are self-explanatory, and players will need to take out all the enemies that appear within the time limit. Players could also find themselves facing a “Racing” challenge, a simple race against time past enemies that can be killed for extra time on the clock.

Mondstadt – 17

Liyue – 45

Dragonspine – 16

Inazuma – 80

Enkanomiya – 18

Mondstadt Time Trials Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Northern Liyue and Dragonspine Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Southern Liyue Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Narukimi Island Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Kannazuka and Yashiori Islands Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Watasumi Island Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Seirai Island Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Tsurumi Island Time Trial Locations

Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Enkanomiya Time Trial Locations