All Amiibo rewards in Splatoon 3 – All compatible Amiibo
Tap and splat.
As with many Nintendo Switch games, Splatoon 3 offers bonuses for tapping certain Amiibo against the device while playing. In Splatoon 3’s case, these bonuses are clothing sets. For each Splatoon Amiibo, you’ll get a piece of headgear, an outfit, and a pair of shoes. See the full list of rewards below — we’ve arranged them alphabetically by Amiibo line.
Related: How to level up fast in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 2 Amiibo Rewards in Splatoon 3
Inkling Boy
- Squinja Mask
- Squinja Suit
- Squinja Shoes
Inkling Girl
- School Clip-Ons
- Squid Cardigan
- Fringed Loafers
Inkling Squid
- Power Mask Mk 1
- Power Armor Mk 1
- Power Boots Mk 1
Marina
- Marinated Headphones
- Marinated Top
- Marinated Slip-Ons
Octoling Boy
- Steel Helm
- Steel Platemail
- Steal Greaves
Octoling Girl
- Enchanted Hat
- Enchanted Robes
- Enchanted Boots
Octoling Octopus
- Fresh Fish Head
- Fresh Fish Gloves
- Fresh Fish Feet
Pearl
- Pearlescent Crown
- Pearlescent Hoodie
- Pearlescent Kicks
Splatoon 1 Amiibo Rewards in Splatoon 3
Callie
- Hero Headset Replica
- Hero Jacket Replica
- Hero Runner Replica
Inkling Boy
- Samurai Helmet
- Samurai Jacket
- Samurai Shoes
Inkling Girl
- School Hairclip
- School Uniform
- Base School Shoes
Inkling Squid
- Power Mask
- Power Armor
- Power Boots
Marie
- Armor Helmet Replica
- Armor Jacket Replica
- Armor Boot Replica
How to use Amiibo in Splatoon 3
Saying “just tap the Amiibo on your Switch” isn’t totally accurate — you need to be in the right spot to collect your rewards. The Amiibo Stand can be found right by where you start in Splatsville upon booting up the game. Interact with it to use your Amiibo and get your accessories. From there, you can pop open the menu to change your character’s appearance with your new duds. Don’t forget that you have to be at least level four before you can customize your look.