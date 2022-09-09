All Amiibo rewards in Splatoon 3 – All compatible Amiibo

As with many Nintendo Switch games, Splatoon 3 offers bonuses for tapping certain Amiibo against the device while playing. In Splatoon 3’s case, these bonuses are clothing sets. For each Splatoon Amiibo, you’ll get a piece of headgear, an outfit, and a pair of shoes. See the full list of rewards below — we’ve arranged them alphabetically by Amiibo line.

Splatoon 2 Amiibo Rewards in Splatoon 3

Inkling Boy

Image via Nintendo

Squinja Mask

Squinja Suit

Squinja Shoes

Inkling Girl

Image via Nintendo

School Clip-Ons

Squid Cardigan

Fringed Loafers

Inkling Squid

Image via Nintendo

Power Mask Mk 1

Power Armor Mk 1

Power Boots Mk 1

Marina

Image via Nintendo

Marinated Headphones

Marinated Top

Marinated Slip-Ons

Octoling Boy

Image via Nintendo

Steel Helm

Steel Platemail

Steal Greaves

Octoling Girl

Image via Nintendo

Enchanted Hat

Enchanted Robes

Enchanted Boots

Octoling Octopus

Image via Nintendo

Fresh Fish Head

Fresh Fish Gloves

Fresh Fish Feet

Pearl

Image via Nintendo

Pearlescent Crown

Pearlescent Hoodie

Pearlescent Kicks

Splatoon 1 Amiibo Rewards in Splatoon 3

Callie

Image via Nintendo

Hero Headset Replica

Hero Jacket Replica

Hero Runner Replica

Inkling Boy

Image via Nintendo

Samurai Helmet

Samurai Jacket

Samurai Shoes

Inkling Girl

Image via Nintendo

School Hairclip

School Uniform

Base School Shoes

Inkling Squid

Image via Nintendo

Power Mask

Power Armor

Power Boots

Marie

Image via Nintendo

Armor Helmet Replica

Armor Jacket Replica

Armor Boot Replica

How to use Amiibo in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Saying “just tap the Amiibo on your Switch” isn’t totally accurate — you need to be in the right spot to collect your rewards. The Amiibo Stand can be found right by where you start in Splatsville upon booting up the game. Interact with it to use your Amiibo and get your accessories. From there, you can pop open the menu to change your character’s appearance with your new duds. Don’t forget that you have to be at least level four before you can customize your look.