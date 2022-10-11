When is the release date of Splatoon 3 amiibo? Answered

More Splatoon amiibo will be launching soon. Players can use amiibo in the Splatoon games to unlock gear to customize their Inklings or gain shortcuts to certain settings. The next set of amiibo are based on the character models from Splatoon 3, the most recent entry in the Splatoon franchise. These are the first amiibo based on Splatoon 3 rather than the previous games in the franchise.

Splatoon 3 Amiibo Release Date

Nintendo released a video showing the new Splatoon 3 amiibo and revealing the release date for the toys. The new amiibo are a yellow female Inkling, a blue male Octoling character, and Smallfry, a tiny fish companion from Splatoon 3. The three new Splatoon amiibo will release on November 11.

Scanning the yellow Inkling or blue Octoling Amiibo to the Nintendo Switch will summon that character to your game copy. The video claims that the summoned amiibo characters will lend players a hand and are shown walking around Splatsville after players scan them. Players can pose with the amiibo characters with their main Inkling Avatar. Players can also use the Splatoon 3 amiibo to save their favorite settings and customization in the game. By scanning the amiibo, players can save their preferred gear settings and camera controls onto the amiibo through the Equip Menu. To regain access to the data they saved on their amiibo, players need to head back to the Equip Menu and re-scan the compatible amiibo to bring up the stored data.

The previous amiibo for the Splatoon series includes the original male and female Inkling amiibo from the first Splatoon, the Inkling’s Squid form, Callie and Marie, a male and female Inkling from Splatoon 2, a purple Squid form, a male and female Octoling, the Octoling’s Octopus form, and Pearl and Marina. Scanning any of the previous releases Splatoon amiibo will reward players with feet, gloves, and head gear that players can use to customize their Inkling.