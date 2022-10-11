Splatoon 3 Amiibo figures are coming in November, but none of them are Big Man

It feels like the heyday of Amiibo has passed, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo has stopped making new models. In fact, a new trio of Splatoon 3 figures is coming soon. A Blue Octoling, a Yellow Inkling, and a Small Fry will arrive on November 11.

A release date trailer from Nintendo gives us a look at the three Amiibo and the bonuses they’ll get you inside Splatoon 3. The names of the gear pieces and included abilities aren’t given, but the trailer shows some squid kids rocking a hip jacket, karate gi and headband, and even some Mad Max-style cobbled-together armor. There are already a bunch of Amiibo rewards to unlock in Splatoon 3 by tapping characters from the series, but the outfits teased in this trailer look particularly cool. We’ll be able to unlock them for ourselves in a month. Hopefully this is only the first wave of Splatoon 3 Amiibo, because not a single member of Deep Cut, well, made the cut. How is Nintendo gonna do Big Man like that?

In any case, the trailer also reminds Splatoon 3 players about the game’s Amiibo storage capabilities. You can save an outfit, loadout, and even settings like camera control to an Amiibo profile, letting you tap the figure on any Nintendo Switch and jump right in with your preferences all set to go. The trailer goes on to talk about the game’s photo mode and how you can place saved pictures in your locker — there are a bunch of funny Splatoon 3 locker designs out there.

Splatoon 3 players have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. The next Splatfest starts the same day the Amiibo release, on November 11. It will be a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tie-in, asking players to vote for their favorite starter type: Grass, Fire, or Water. The event will close off on November 13, with the next Pokémon game releasing later that week on November 18.