All amiibo supported by Fire Emblem Engage, and what they do

Aside from being a nice figurine to display in your room, amiibos can be used to unlock extra content in a Nintendo game. We’ve seen this with Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Now, Fire Emblem Engage joins them in the collection of games where you can use your amiibos. In Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll get special rewards. With that being said, players are wondering: which amiibo are supported in Fire Emblem Engage and what does each one give you?

All the amiibo compatible with Fire Emblem Engage and rewards

In this game, you’ll get a fashion ticket, and a music ticket by redeeming Fire Emblem amiibo that can be used to unlock outfits or music tracks. You can of course use non-Fire Emblem amiibo to get smaller rewards, such as Wheat Flour. You can only redeem five amiibo per day and it resets after 24 hours.

Once you get to Chapter 6 in the game, you’ll can start redeeming amiibo. You’ll first need to head to the Orchard. There you’ll find the amiibo Gazebo. Walk up to it and examine it. Select scan so you can begin scanning your amiibo. Here are all the compatible amiibo as well as the unlockables that you can use your tickets for:

Alm

Byleth

Celica

Chrom

Corrin (Male)

Corrin (Female)

Ike

Lucina

Marth

Robin

Roy

Tiki

Unlockable costumes

Byleth Style

Celica Style

Corrin Style

Eirika Style

Ike Style

Leif Style

Lucina Style

Lyn Style

Marth Style

Micaiah Style

Roy Style

Sigurd Style

Unlockable songs