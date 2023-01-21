Fire Emblem Engage recruitment guide – All recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage

There are several characters you can unlock as you progress through Fire Emblem Engage. Many of these characters will be tied to story progression, so the best way to find them is by playing through the game, and they will steadily join your party. However, there are a handful you can find by exploring the map and completing the side missions known as Paralogues. Here’s what you need to know about all recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

All recruitable characters guide for Fire Emblem Engage

There are only five characters you need to go out of your way to locate in Paralogue missions. When these characters appear, not only do you need to complete the Paralogue, but you need to make sure that a specific character in your party talks to them. If the character does not have a chance to talk to them before the end of the mission, that character won’t join your party. For a party member to talk to that recruitable character, have them stand adjacent to them, and do the Talk action, which costs an action turn.

Anna – Anna appears in the Mysterious Merchant Paralogue. During this mission, make sure your main character speaks to her to recruit her.

Jade – Jade appears in A Clash of Forces, and you need to have Diamant speak with her.

Jean – Jean appears in the Budding Talent Paralogue, protecting a village. You must have your main character speak with him before the mission ends.

Saphir – Saphira appears in The Dead Town, and you must have your main character talk to them before completing it.

Seadall – Seadall appears during the Dancer in the Ruins mission, and you will need to have your main character speak with them to add them to your party.

Most of these characters rely on your main character being available to Talk with them, except for Jade, who requires Diamant.