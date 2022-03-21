The Special Research project for the Pokémon Go Season of Alola will release in brief waves during specific events. For those keen to complete all of the tasks, you’ll want to make sure you participate in each one. The latest features the Akala Island. This guide covers all An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

This Special Research project features four tasks for you to complete, featuring a variety of rewards for you to obtain, including the debut Pokémon for the Lush Jungle event, Fomantis.

All An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all of An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards you can earn during the Lush Jungle event and after.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Pikachu encounter

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon – 5 Pinap berries

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Fomantis encounter

Task 2

Use 4 berries to help Pokémon – Parasect encounter

Catch 2 Water-type Pokémon – Alomomola encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon – Alolan Marowak encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Charged TM

Task 3

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 7 Razz berries

Walk 2km – 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 10 Pinap berries

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 1 Premium Battle Pass

Task 4

Send 5 gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a raid – Alolan Diglett encounter

Rewards: 8,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls