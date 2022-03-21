All An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Continue the Season of Alola with the Akala Island Special Research.
The Special Research project for the Pokémon Go Season of Alola will release in brief waves during specific events. For those keen to complete all of the tasks, you’ll want to make sure you participate in each one. The latest features the Akala Island. This guide covers all An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
This Special Research project features four tasks for you to complete, featuring a variety of rewards for you to obtain, including the debut Pokémon for the Lush Jungle event, Fomantis.
All An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
These are all of An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards you can earn during the Lush Jungle event and after.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Pikachu encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Pokémon – 5 Pinap berries
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Fomantis encounter
Task 2
- Use 4 berries to help Pokémon – Parasect encounter
- Catch 2 Water-type Pokémon – Alomomola encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon – Alolan Marowak encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Charged TM
Task 3
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 7 Razz berries
- Walk 2km – 10 Poké Balls
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 10 Pinap berries
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 1 Premium Battle Pass
Task 4
- Send 5 gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a raid – Alolan Diglett encounter
Rewards: 8,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls