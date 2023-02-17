All Ancient Magic Hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the many points of interest in Hogwarts Legacy is the ancient magic hotspots. These are a series of points scattered around the world map that, after interacting with them, will allow us to improve the Ancient Magic meter.

Several nodes will appear in the area when you interact with a magic hotspot. You can locate them with Revelio. The hotspot is completed by touching all the magic hotspots. You may have to use spells to reach them, such as burning brambles or boards. When you complete enough hotspots, you will get an increase in the Ancient Magic gauge. You can accumulate a significant gauge to cast more consecutive Ancient Magic attacks.

Ancient magic hotspots in the Northern Region of Hogwarts

1 – In the eastern area

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the first ancient magic hotspot southeast of the Floo Flame East of the Northern Region of Hogwarts.

Ancient magic hotspots in Hogsmeade Valley

1 – Northeast of Hogsmeade

Screenshot by Gamepur

This ancient magic hotspot is northeast of Hogsmeade. You’ll get there quickly by going southwest of the Hogsmeade Floo Flame Valley (east).

Ancient Magic hotspots in the Forbidden Forest

1 – On the west side

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the two magic hotspots is southwest of the Floo Flame Forbidden Forest (west).

2 – In the northeast area

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the second hotspot in the region, go southwest of the Floo Flame North Ford Swamp Entrance.

Ancient magic hotspots in Hogwarts Valley

1 – In the northeast area

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the first magic hotspots in this area in the northeast corner of the map.

2 – In the central area

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next hotspot is southeast of the central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame.

3 – By the river

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head south to find another magic hotspot. Look southeast of Keenbridge.

4 – West of the river

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go west from Keenbridge, following the course of the river, to locate another magic hotspot.

5 – In the western hills

Screenshot by Gamepur

The penultimate magic hotspot in the region is northwest of Keenbride, in the hills northwest of ancient magic hotspot #4.

6 – Northwest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last ancient magic hotspot in the area is in the northwest corner of the map. Go southwest of lower Hogsfield to find it.

Ancient magic hotspots in Feldcroft Region

1 – In the northeast area

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head northeast of north Feldcroft to find this magic hotspot.

2 – On the northwest coast

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find this magic hotspot north of Rookwood Castle.

3 – In the central area

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is in the area east of Feldcroft.

4 – On the south coast

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you must go south-southwest of Irondale. There you will find the last magic hotspot in the region.