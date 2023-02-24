All Ancient Shores habitat Pokémon Spawns in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

The Ancient Shores habitat will appear during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. For those taking part in the event, exclusive Pokémon are set to appear during this habitat hour, allowing you to catch them for a short time. In addition, any Pokémon listed for this habitat will have an increased spawn rate, giving you a better chance of acquiring them. Here’s what you need to know about all Ancient Shores habitat Pokémon Spawns during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

Every Pokémon spawn in the Ancient Shores habitat in Pokémon Go

You can find 11 Pokémon during the Ancient Shores habitat spawn. These Pokémon are exclusive to this habitat, so they won’t appear in others, which means you’ll want to act fast to catch and add them to your collection. To increase your chances of finding these Pokémon, we recommend placing a lure down at PokéStops or using incense on your character.

When using incense on your character, ensure you’re walking around the entire time this item is active. While it’s active, it will work far more effectively for you than when you’re standing around. Incense won’t work well and doesn’t draw Pokémon to your location if you’re standing in a single spot.

These are all 11 Pokémon you can find during the Ancient Shores habitat for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Anorith

Barboach

Carvanha

Clamperl

Corphish

Feebas

Lileep

Mudkip

Spheal

Taillow

Wingull

There are a handful of notable Pokémon you’ll want to go out of your way to capture to add to your growing collection. Mudkip, Spheal, and Wingull are the most notable choices. There’s also a good chance these Pokémon can appear as a shiny version during the event, and for participating in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn with a ticket, you’ll receive an increased chance to find a shiny Pokémon.