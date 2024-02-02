All Answers to Teacher Questions in Persona 3 Reload

Recommended Videos

No matter what phase of your life you are in, getting asked to answer a question by a teacher can be a daunting and anxiety-filled task and the Persona franchise will never let you forget the experience. Persona 3 Reload has some pretty difficult questions asked by teachers that players will need help answering.

One of the many challenges in Persona 3 Reload is to balance normal school life with saving the world, just normal teenage stuff. This game gives players the chance to increase their social charm by answering random questions given by the teachers. Many of these are not commonly known with some even testing Japanese History knowledge. We have provided the answers to those questions for those who don’t want to take the chance to get the wrong answer.

April Teacher Question Answers Persona 3 Reload

Question Answer The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays? Middens Do you know which one’s not an algebraic spiral or whatever?

A

May Teacher Question Answers Persona 3 Reload

Question Answer What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? A pantograph Which tool did he use in his experiments? The pendulum What’s the other name for “May sickness” – the more casual one? May Blues

Alternate Exam Questions & Answers

Question Answer Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? Electricity During which historical period were middens most commonly used? Jomon

June Teacher Question Answers Persona 3 Reload

Question Answer Which phrase means, “able to see things for what they really are”? Keen eye What early religious practice was the origin of magic? Shamanism What else do people call this curve? Witch of Agnesi What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? The flutter effect What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? Dowsing

July Teacher Question Answers Persona 3 Reload

Question Answer What kind of tale is he talkin’ about? About romance “Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.” Between “time” and “it’s.” At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? Social disparity What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? Kabbalah Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs! The katana

Alternate Exam Questions & Answers

Question Answer How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? An error in translation Who designed the prototype for the katana? Taira No Masakado There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it? Comma splice