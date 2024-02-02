How to Solve 7/7 Shadow Puzzles in Persona 3 Reload

Recommended Videos

Dive into the mystery behind the Shadows in the grand remake Persona 3 Reload. The game will throw riddles at players when they least expect them, and the answers are vital.

Once a month, during the full moon, players will go up against powerful Shadows. Each of these fights will have unique mechanics and challenges that players will have to solve. There are twelve of these boss fights that players must defeat to reach the end of the game. Some require more than brute force or strategic party planning. Players will face two Shadows on 7/7 and the second one won’t make it easy.

Related:Persona 3 Reload Review – A Beautiful Mix Of Old & New

How to Solve Both Mini Puzzles on 7/7 in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot by Gamepur

After players defeat the first boss fight on 7/7 the party members will be split up. When this happens, the main character will find himself sitting on a bed in a cloudy daze. A disembodied voice will start to tempt him into succumbing to his “desires.” This is referring to the female team member who is in the bathroom of the hotel room the MC is in. Players must give the correct responses to shake the foggy mindset and escape from the Shadow’s influence.

The players are to give three certain responses to get out of the situation and move on. The following responses are the correct ones and they are in the order they appear.

That’s not true.

I can’t give in.

I’ll pass.

The key is to continue to firmly deny and reject what the Shadow is suggesting. There are options when players can select a more neutral answer, an “I don’t know” response, but that will not break the Shadow’s hold on the player. Players will be stuck in this state until all correct answers are given.

How to Solve The Mirror Riddle in Persona 3 Reload

The mirror riddle in Persona 3 Reload is easier to solve. Players will need to pay attention to the reflections in the mirrors in each hotel room. The mirrors that need to be destroyed will not show the reflection of the party members. There will be at least one mirror on each floor with the second floor having two. Fuuka will alert players when all the mirrors have been found. Once all of them have been destroyed, players can return to the same room the first boss was defeated in to take down the second boss of the night.