All answers to the Founders puzzle in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

As one of the most demanding challenges in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, those in Chapter 11 will be tasked with figuring which pirates symbolize certain puzzle pieces on a board marked “Founders” and then rotating them in a specific order for the board to activate a passage way. There are multiple stages to this, but it can be done in just a moment’s notice when you have all the answers known beforehand.

Tutorial puzzle

The first challenge in the Founders Puzzle will simply have Nate align the stars shown on the edges of two square pieces. For this, simply rotate the skull to the left and the arm piece to the right. If done correctly, it should look like the image above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Puzzle two

For this and following sections of the puzzle, you will have to head to certain rooms that open after completing the last puzzle. You will then need to track and jot down red squares embedded into each painting with the triangle button. For the first room, the picture on the left will have its red square on the pirate’s uniform, as the second and third paintings will both have their squares in the bottom-right corners.

By doing this, this will allow you to practice moving and rotating the pieces around in your journal — or we can just tell you, instead. After each painting is scanned, go back to the next puzzle and first move the pair of skeletons to the left. Then, point the Pegasus’s legs to the left and face the serpent piece downward to complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Puzzle three

After the second section is finished, head to the room on the right with three more paintings. The painting of William Mayes on the left will have its red square in the bottom-left corner, as the center painting has its square right next to the pirate’s pipe. After, pick up the painting to the right with Sully, then find and scan its square next to the pirate’s sword.

For the next set of pieces, first rotate the pair of dolphins so that the white one is facing down. The center piece should then rotated once to the left, as the piece on the right must have its skeleton hands pointing down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Puzzle four

The room straight ahead of the puzzle board should now open, with four burnt paintings inside — making this scanning process a bit tougher.

Starting from the painting on the far-left side of the room, you can scan its square from the right side of it, next to the man’s elbow. The second painting, which should be a man carrying tiger skin, will have its square in the top-right corner. The painting of a man carrying a curved sword will have its square on his red belt, as the last painting’s square will be located on the pirate’s satchel.

After heading back to the board, start by turning the picture of the scale on the left side downward, and then rotate the eel until it is facing up. Lastly, have both the pictures of the devil and tiger pointing downward. Thankfully, you should be met with a cutscene directly after, as the puzzle will be officially completed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

