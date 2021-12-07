All Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event Legend skins

Whenever a new season of Apex Legends releases, players immediately start wondering what the new collection event theme might be. Well, the pirates have come to Storm Point with the release of the Raiders Collection Event, and the Legends are all cosplaying as fearless swashbucklers. As with every collection event, there is a slew of new Legends skins available for purchase via specially marked event Apex Packs.

Raiders Collection Event Legend skins

With the release of Season 11: Escape came Storm Point, a tropical paradise-themed map with a surrounding ocean and lush trees throughout. Well, nothing fits the aesthetic of stranded paradise more than pirates, and our favorite Legends are aware of this. In total, there are nine brand new Legends skins, seven of which are of legendary rarity. If you a fan of the buccaneer aesthetic, you are going to want to get your hands on every one of these blimey skins.

Bloody Buccaneer (Legendary Bloodhound skin)

Deep Sixed (Legendary Pathfinder skin)

Plumed Explorer (Legendary Loba skin)

Burial at Sea (Legendary Revenant skin)

Deep Current (Legendary Wattson skin)

Cloud Marauder (Legendary Valkyrie skin)

Wave Shift (Legendary Wraith skin)

Freebooter (Epic Seer skin)

Deep Sea Dragon (Epic Ash skin)