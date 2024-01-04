Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event Release Date, Materia, Cosmetics & More

The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event is one of the most popular collaborations the team-based battle royale game has ever seen. It brings new twists to the standard gameplay mechanics, time-limited cosmetics, and, of course, the iconic Buster Sword for everyone to collect.

Apex Legends has seen some incredible crossover events in the past. While many of its own have been unique enough that they’ve dazzled fans with the items they’re able to earn, it’s those that tie in with well-known brands or personalities, such as Post Malone, that draw the most players in. The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event is exactly the same, if not even more popular than anything Respawn Entertainment has ever brought to the game.

When Does the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event Start?

The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event begins on January 9, 2024, and will last for two weeks before ending on January 23, 2024. This follows the regular event pattern for Apex Legends, giving players plenty of time to log in each day and earn as much Gil as possible so they can secure all the time-limited cosmetics they desire.

Note that the event could be extended due to popular demand and player requests. This happened with the Post Malone event and Three Strikes game mode. Final Fantasy 7 is certainly a popular enough name that it warrants an extension if the gameplay of the event is gripping, but that remains to be seen.

How to Get Materia & What They Do in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players can find Materia in Hop-Ups in every match during the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event. There are five types of Materia for players to use, each of which has a different effect. They’re worth keeping an eye out for because they provide a powerful advantage to everyone.

Blue Materia : Heals players based on the damage they deal to others.

: Heals players based on the damage they deal to others. Green Materia : Reloading empty weapons generates a shock Nova, which slows and damages nearby enemies.

: Reloading empty weapons generates a shock Nova, which slows and damages nearby enemies. Purple Materia : Causes random extra critical damage while firing.

: Causes random extra critical damage while firing. Red Materia : Summons a Nessie companion to attack enemies.

: Summons a Nessie companion to attack enemies. Yellow Materia: Allows players to see an enemy’s health if they damage them.

How to Get the Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event

Image via Respawn Entertainment

To get the Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event, players must get it from an event pack before the event ends. This requires players to purchase and open packs until they find it.

In past events, players have been forced to purchase a full set of event packs to unlock every cosmetic before that event’s Heirloom can be unlocked. However, this event is different because the Buster Sword R5 can drop in any event pack, it’s not restricted behind a certain number of unlocks. Not only that, but it can be equipped by any Legend.

Based on this, we believe the best way to get the Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic is to purchase event packs over the course of the event once they’ve been unlocked or become available. Then, if it hasn’t dropped by the day before the event ends, it’s time for players to buy a full set of packs and unlock it by effectively purchasing it.

How to Get the Buster Sword R2R5 in Matches in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event

Image via EA

To get the Buster Sword R2R5 in a match in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event, players must pick it up from set locations around the map or find it in Care Packages as a match progresses. This item is a melee sword players can use in any match during the event and shouldn’t be confused with the Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic.

The official news post on the event also states that players will be able to take the Buster Sword from fallen foes, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for those using it. The event trailer shows a Nessie using the Buster Sword, but that’s strictly locked behind Red Materia.

Players using the Buster Sword can use light and heavy attacks on enemies and block to reduce incoming damage while they move up to their positions. Each action fills the sword’s Limit Break meter, allowing players to use a Limit Break attack once filled. While we’ve not seen it in action, we’re sure this will devastate anything it touches.

How to Get Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event Cosmetics

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players can get Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event cosmetics by opening event packs or purchasing them directly from the event store. Some outfits will only be available from the store and must be purchased with premium currency.

However, there will be a wide range of event cosmetics for players to purchase using Gil, a currency players can earn during the event. The event store will rotate weekly, giving players more items to purchase as they grow their collection. This will include event packs, allowing players to have a shot at grabbing the elusive Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic.

How to Earn Gil in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players can earn Gil during the Apex Legends & final Fatnasy 7 Rebirth Event by completing event challenges. These will be listed under a new menu tab for the current season and will be updated daily. Gil can then be used in the event shop to purchase time-limited cosmetics or Battle Pass levels.

How to Get All Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event Twitch Drops

Image via Respawn Entertainment

To get every Apex Legends & Fial Fantasy 7 Rebirth Twitch Drop, fans must watch a streamer with Twitch Drops enabled playing Apex Legends between January 12 and 30, 2024. We’ve outlined the rewards and dates they’re available below.

January 12 to 21, 2024 : Unlock the Eyes on You and Someone’s Watching Stickers by watching a total of two hours of Apex Legends on Twitch.

: Unlock the Eyes on You and Someone’s Watching Stickers by watching a total of two hours of Apex Legends on Twitch. January 21 to 30, 2024: Unlock the Hello Darling and Keep the Spark Stickers by watching a total of two hours of Apex Legends on Twitch.

Fans must ensure they have linked their Apex Legends and Twitch accounts and have enabled Twitch Drops on their own profile. Then, once they’ve earned these Twitch Drops, they must claim them on Twitch before they expire.

Is There an Heirloom for the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

No, there’s not an Heirloom for players to unlock in the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event. However, if players unlock all 36 event cosmetics, they’ll also unlock the One-Winged Angel Death Box for all Legends. This is a new variant of the traditional Death Box inspired by Sephiroth.