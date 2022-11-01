All Apex Legends season start and end dates – When does Apex Legends Season 16 start?

When will the Eclipse end?

Image via EA

With only a few exceptions, Seasons in Apex Legends have been on a very consistent timetable since the release of the first season, Wild Frontier, in March of 2019. Outside of Meltdown, which lasted four months, and Boosted, which lasted around two and a half months, every season has lasted somewhere between 90 to 98 days. The Preseason was, of course, much shorter, but we don’t really think that counts as a season. This is especially impressive given the fact that each season has featured the addition of an entirely new Legend to the roster. Below is a table of every Apex Legends season name and how long they lasted.

Related: Current Apex Legends map rotation for Season 15: Eclipse

Every Apex Legends season start and end date

Season nameStart dateEnd date
The PreseasonFebruary 4, 2019March 19, 2019
Season 1: Wild FrontierMarch 19, 2019June 18, 2019
Season 2: Battle ChargeJuly 2, 2019October 1, 2019
Season 3: MeltdownOctober 1, 2019February 4, 2020
Season 4: AssimilationFebruary 4, 2020May 12, 2020
Season 5: Fortune’s FavorMay 12, 2020August 18, 2020
Season 6: BoostedAugust 18, 2020November 4, 2020
Season 7: AscensionNovember 4, 2020February 2, 2021
Season 8: MayhemFebruary 2, 2021May 4, 2021
Season 9: LegacyMay 4, 2021August 3, 2021
Season 10: EmergenceAugust 3, 2021November 2, 2021
Season 11: EscapeNovember 2, 2021February 8, 2022
Season 12: DefianceFebruary 8, 2022May 10, 2022
Season 13: SaviorsMay 10, 2022August 9, 2022
Season 14: HuntedAugust 9, 2022November 1, 2022
Season 15: EclipseNovember 1, 2022TBA

When does Apex Legends Season 15 end/Season 16 start?

The most recent season, titled Eclipse, is scheduled to last 104 days, which would put the last day of Season 15 of Apex Legends as Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Eclipse’s new Legend, Catalyst, is a defensive character whose abilities should bring a new twist to the game, with a focus on building walls and traps more than blocking damage in the traditional sense.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved