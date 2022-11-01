All Apex Legends season start and end dates – When does Apex Legends Season 16 start?

With only a few exceptions, Seasons in Apex Legends have been on a very consistent timetable since the release of the first season, Wild Frontier, in March of 2019. Outside of Meltdown, which lasted four months, and Boosted, which lasted around two and a half months, every season has lasted somewhere between 90 to 98 days. The Preseason was, of course, much shorter, but we don’t really think that counts as a season. This is especially impressive given the fact that each season has featured the addition of an entirely new Legend to the roster. Below is a table of every Apex Legends season name and how long they lasted.

Every Apex Legends season start and end date

Season name Start date End date The Preseason February 4, 2019 March 19, 2019 Season 1: Wild Frontier March 19, 2019 June 18, 2019 Season 2: Battle Charge July 2, 2019 October 1, 2019 Season 3: Meltdown October 1, 2019 February 4, 2020 Season 4: Assimilation February 4, 2020 May 12, 2020 Season 5: Fortune’s Favor May 12, 2020 August 18, 2020 Season 6: Boosted August 18, 2020 November 4, 2020 Season 7: Ascension November 4, 2020 February 2, 2021 Season 8: Mayhem February 2, 2021 May 4, 2021 Season 9: Legacy May 4, 2021 August 3, 2021 Season 10: Emergence August 3, 2021 November 2, 2021 Season 11: Escape November 2, 2021 February 8, 2022 Season 12: Defiance February 8, 2022 May 10, 2022 Season 13: Saviors May 10, 2022 August 9, 2022 Season 14: Hunted August 9, 2022 November 1, 2022 Season 15: Eclipse November 1, 2022 TBA

When does Apex Legends Season 15 end/Season 16 start?

The most recent season, titled Eclipse, is scheduled to last 104 days, which would put the last day of Season 15 of Apex Legends as Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Eclipse’s new Legend, Catalyst, is a defensive character whose abilities should bring a new twist to the game, with a focus on building walls and traps more than blocking damage in the traditional sense.