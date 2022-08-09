Current Apex Legends map rotation for Season 14: Hunted
The latest season features three maps and shorter rotation times.
Most of the time, your favorite seasons in Apex Legends come down to just one thing — their map rotations. What locations you will be set to battle it out varies quite a bit from each other, and as we can see with this season, returning favorites can get modifications to them. The changes done to a classic Apex Legends map are the big highlights for the map rotation in Season 14, with not many other changes coming. That being said, it is still important to know where you are going to land when you enter the arena. Here is every map that will be in rotation for Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted.
All maps in the Apex Legends Battle Royale map rotation
- Reforged Kings Canyon – The highlight this time around for the map rotation is another new version of Kings Canyon coming to Apex Legends.
- In Season 5, Skull Town and Thunderdome were completely destroyed, but now the area has been rebuilt with salvaged scraps.
- A new POI named Relic has also been added to the map.
- The POIs Cage, Hillside, Marketplace, River Center, and Relay have had various changes made to them to allow for better maneuverability and cut down on camping and constant third-party action.
- The skybox has also been changed.
- Respawn believes that the changes made to Kings Canyon will make it a much more competitive map for higher skilled players, by making the overall map bigger since players were feeling that every change made things too compact, and cutting down on the potential for third-party teams to come in and benefit from two other team’s hard-fought battle.
- Storm Point – For a second consecutive season, Storm Point is in the rotation as well. There are no new changes to it for this season.
- World’s Edge – There have been a few small changes to World’s Edge but nothing particularly groundbreaking.