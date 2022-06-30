Will Dead by Daylight get a Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover?

Dead by Daylight has become synonymous with the asymmetric horror genre and is well known for featuring various characters — both survivors and killers alike — hailing from popular horror franchises. And with each new patch cycle and in-game season, players wonder what the next collaboration the devs from Behaviour Interactive will bring to the game.

Will there be Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration with Dead by Daylight?

The beloved Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has been one name that has been thrown about for a couple of years now. Although most licenses have been with movie franchises, the presence of giants such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill might indicate that another franchise, such as FNAF, could also potentially appear in Dead by Daylight.

Potential FNAF killers and survivors

The main question fans have in mind is which characters from the vast FNAF library would make an appearance. For killers, it would seem to boil down to one or a few of the usual popular choices and their variants, such as Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, or Foxy. Their Withered, Shadow, Phantom or Springlock variants would especially lend to creepy killers or skins. While the choices for potential killers would be almost endless, the survivor choices are much less so.

One of the members of the Afton family comes to mind as a possible choice (except William, no one wants William to survive; he knows what he’s done), or even one of the children, though that would likely clash with the game’s ESRB ratings.

Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover with Dead by Daylight

Currently, there doesn’t seem to be any concrete plans or evidence of FNAF characters crossing over with Dead by Daylight. While we might be due for a new licensed character combo soon, no teasers indicate that it would be any animatronics from FNAF, unfortunately. However, the main glimmer of hope for FNAF fans comes from a Q&A answer from Reddit, in which the UI Designer Sarah posted the following response:

Q: „Recently, you talked about licensed movie Killers you would like to see. What are some licensed video game Killers you would like to see?“

A: “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

This one quote from back in 2018 is the main throughline of hope that we might see FNAF characters haunting the Entity’s domain in the future.