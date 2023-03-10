All Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them

While playing Vampire Survivors, you will be continually working to make yourself stronger to survive the incoming hordes of monster enemies. While you are in the heat of things, you want every advantage you can get. With that in mind, you should look forward to Arcanas. Here is how to unlock all of the Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors and what they do.

Every Arcana Card in Vampire Survivors

There are a total of 22 Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors. Each one is earned by level 50 with a specific character in a run or reaching the 31st minute on certain stages. Here is the full list of cards and how to unlock them.

Card numberCard nameEffectsUnlock requirement
OGame KillerStops you from leveling up, experience gems become exploding projectiles, and treasure chests always give at least three itemsDefeat The Ender on Cappella Magna
IGeminiPeachone, Ebony Wings, Vandalier, Phiera Der Tuphello, Eight The Sparrow, Phieraggi, Gatti Amari, Vicious Hunger, and Nduja Fritta Tanto all get a counterpartGet to level 50 with Pugnala
IITwilight RequiemKing Bible, Unholy Vespers, Lightning Ring, Thunder Loop, Peachone, Ebony Wings, Runetracer, Shadow Pinion, Bone, Celestial Dusting, Bi-Bracelet, Silver Wind, and Festive Winds explode when they run outGet to level 50 with Dommario
IIITragic PrincessGarlic, Soul Eater, Santa Water, La Borra, Lightning Ring, Thunder Loop, and Carréllo have reduced cooldowns when movingGet to level 50 with Porta
IVAwakeYou are given three Revivals, each one increasing your health, armor, area, might, speed, and durationGet to level 50 with Krochi
VChaos in the Dark NightProjectile speed shifts between -50% and +50% over ten seconds, you gain 1% projectile speed with every level upGet to level 50 with Giovanna
VISarabande of HealingYou get double healing from all sources, when you receive healing, a force of energy hurts nearby enemiesUnlocked when you get the Randomazzo
VIIIron Blue WillKnife, Thousand Edge, Axe, Death Spiral, Phiera Der Tuphello, Eight The Sparrow, and Carréllo all bounce up to three times and might move through walls and enemiesGet to level 50 with Generro
VIIIMad GrooveAll stage items, pick-ups, and light sources are pulled to the character every two minutesGet to minute 31 in Mad Forest or defeat Death
IXDivine BloodlineArmor gains affect your damage and reflects enemy damage, you get bonus damage determined by your missing health, defeating enemies with this damage will give you health backReach level 50 with Clerici
XBeginningYour starting weapon gets an additional projectile to throw and +3 on evolutionGet to level 50 with Antonio
XIWaltz of PearlsMagic Wand, Holy Wand, Fire Wand, Hellfire, Cross, Heaven Sword, and Carréllo get up to three bouncesGet to level 50 with Imelda
XIIOut of BoundsFreezing enemies will explode them, Orologions are easier to findGet to minute 31 in Gallo Tower or defeat Death
XIIIWicked SeasonYou gain +1% Growth, Luck, Greed, and Curse every 2 levelsGet to level 50 with Christine
XIVJail of CrystalMagic Wand, Holy Wand, Runetracer, NO FUTURE, Eight The Sparrow, Twice Upon a Time, Cygnus, and Bracelet can freeze enemiesGet to level 50 with Pasqualina
XVDisco of GoldGold Fever triggers when you pick up gold bags from the ground, also gain health alongside the gold gainedGet to minute 31 on Inlaid Library or defeat Death
XVISlashKnife, Thousand Edge, Whip, Bloody Tear, Axe, Death Spiral, Heaven Sword, Vento Sacro, Fuwalafuwaloo, Victory Sword, and Muramasa all get critical hits, critical damage overall is doubledGet to level 50 with Lama
XVIILost & Found PaintingDuration changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds, you gain +1% duration every levelGet to level 50 with Poppea
XVIIIBoogaloo of IllusionsArea changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds, you gain +1% area every levelGet to level 50 with Concetta
XIXHeart of FireFire Wand, Hellfire, Valkyrie Turner, Phiera Der Tuphello, Red Muscle, Zhar Ptytsia, Tri-Bracelet, light sources, and you when you are damaged, all explodeGet to level 50 with Arca
XXSilent Old SanctuaryGet three Rerolls, Skips, and Banishes, gain 20% Might and -7% Cooldown for each active weapon slot that is emptyReach minute 31 in Dairy Plant or defeat Death
XXIBlood AstronomiaGarlic, Soul Eater, Pentagram, Gorgeous Moon, Song of Mana, Mannajja, Clock Lancet, and Laurel all have special damaging zonesGet to level 50 with Poe

You can also unlock the Randomazzo by typing randomazzami on the main menu. Additionally, aintnobodygottimeforthat will unlock the Arcanas that require you to get to minute 31.

