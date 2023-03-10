All Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them

While playing Vampire Survivors, you will be continually working to make yourself stronger to survive the incoming hordes of monster enemies. While you are in the heat of things, you want every advantage you can get. With that in mind, you should look forward to Arcanas. Here is how to unlock all of the Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors and what they do.

Every Arcana Card in Vampire Survivors

There are a total of 22 Arcana Cards in Vampire Survivors. Each one is earned by level 50 with a specific character in a run or reaching the 31st minute on certain stages. Here is the full list of cards and how to unlock them.

Card number Card name Effects Unlock requirement O Game Killer Stops you from leveling up, experience gems become exploding projectiles, and treasure chests always give at least three items Defeat The Ender on Cappella Magna I Gemini Peachone, Ebony Wings, Vandalier, Phiera Der Tuphello, Eight The Sparrow, Phieraggi, Gatti Amari, Vicious Hunger, and Nduja Fritta Tanto all get a counterpart Get to level 50 with Pugnala II Twilight Requiem King Bible, Unholy Vespers, Lightning Ring, Thunder Loop, Peachone, Ebony Wings, Runetracer, Shadow Pinion, Bone, Celestial Dusting, Bi-Bracelet, Silver Wind, and Festive Winds explode when they run out Get to level 50 with Dommario III Tragic Princess Garlic, Soul Eater, Santa Water, La Borra, Lightning Ring, Thunder Loop, and Carréllo have reduced cooldowns when moving Get to level 50 with Porta IV Awake You are given three Revivals, each one increasing your health, armor, area, might, speed, and duration Get to level 50 with Krochi V Chaos in the Dark Night Projectile speed shifts between -50% and +50% over ten seconds, you gain 1% projectile speed with every level up Get to level 50 with Giovanna VI Sarabande of Healing You get double healing from all sources, when you receive healing, a force of energy hurts nearby enemies Unlocked when you get the Randomazzo VII Iron Blue Will Knife, Thousand Edge, Axe, Death Spiral, Phiera Der Tuphello, Eight The Sparrow, and Carréllo all bounce up to three times and might move through walls and enemies Get to level 50 with Generro VIII Mad Groove All stage items, pick-ups, and light sources are pulled to the character every two minutes Get to minute 31 in Mad Forest or defeat Death IX Divine Bloodline Armor gains affect your damage and reflects enemy damage, you get bonus damage determined by your missing health, defeating enemies with this damage will give you health back Reach level 50 with Clerici X Beginning Your starting weapon gets an additional projectile to throw and +3 on evolution Get to level 50 with Antonio XI Waltz of Pearls Magic Wand, Holy Wand, Fire Wand, Hellfire, Cross, Heaven Sword, and Carréllo get up to three bounces Get to level 50 with Imelda XII Out of Bounds Freezing enemies will explode them, Orologions are easier to find Get to minute 31 in Gallo Tower or defeat Death XIII Wicked Season You gain +1% Growth, Luck, Greed, and Curse every 2 levels Get to level 50 with Christine XIV Jail of Crystal Magic Wand, Holy Wand, Runetracer, NO FUTURE, Eight The Sparrow, Twice Upon a Time, Cygnus, and Bracelet can freeze enemies Get to level 50 with Pasqualina XV Disco of Gold Gold Fever triggers when you pick up gold bags from the ground, also gain health alongside the gold gained Get to minute 31 on Inlaid Library or defeat Death XVI Slash Knife, Thousand Edge, Whip, Bloody Tear, Axe, Death Spiral, Heaven Sword, Vento Sacro, Fuwalafuwaloo, Victory Sword, and Muramasa all get critical hits, critical damage overall is doubled Get to level 50 with Lama XVII Lost & Found Painting Duration changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds, you gain +1% duration every level Get to level 50 with Poppea XVIII Boogaloo of Illusions Area changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds, you gain +1% area every level Get to level 50 with Concetta XIX Heart of Fire Fire Wand, Hellfire, Valkyrie Turner, Phiera Der Tuphello, Red Muscle, Zhar Ptytsia, Tri-Bracelet, light sources, and you when you are damaged, all explode Get to level 50 with Arca XX Silent Old Sanctuary Get three Rerolls, Skips, and Banishes, gain 20% Might and -7% Cooldown for each active weapon slot that is empty Reach minute 31 in Dairy Plant or defeat Death XXI Blood Astronomia Garlic, Soul Eater, Pentagram, Gorgeous Moon, Song of Mana, Mannajja, Clock Lancet, and Laurel all have special damaging zones Get to level 50 with Poe

You can also unlock the Randomazzo by typing randomazzami on the main menu. Additionally, aintnobodygottimeforthat will unlock the Arcanas that require you to get to minute 31.