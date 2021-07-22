All Arenas Maps and Rotation in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Arenas is quietly growing into a major part of Apex Legends, and that means that it’s a good idea to keep an eye on Arenas map rotations, the same way one might hone in on rotations for Battle Royale. Season 10 is the first time we are seeing a major shift in the Arenas rotation since inception of the game mode, and it’s definitely going to have players looking for some interesting battles. Let’s take a look at the rotation schedule and all maps for Season 10: Emergence.

Always in Rotation

These maps are Arenas originals, and considered to be perpetually in rotation. That was true for Season 9, and we are seeing this continue into Season 10.

Party Crasher

Phase Runner

Overflow

Weekly Rotation

The maps are cropped Points of Interest from existing Battle Royale maps, and rotate into rotation once every two weeks. This line up is brand new and will not include any of last season’s.

Hillside Outpost (Kings Canyon)

The Dome (World’s Edge)

Velvet Oasis (Olympus)

Casual vs. Ranked Rotation

Like last season, casual Arenas maps will rotate every 15 minutes unless there is some sort of event that changes that. Ranked Arenas, however, works a little different. Unlike Ranked Battle Royale, Ranked Arena will still rotate maps and pull from the same pool as casual; however, it will rotate maps every hour, instead of every 15 minutes.