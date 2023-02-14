All Arithmancy door puzzle locations and solutions in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are 12 Arithmancy puzzle doors scattered around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and behind each one you’ll find a Conjuration and some gear for your collection. The doors are all unlocked using the same mathematical code whereby the creature icons correspond to numbers, and the numbers on the points of the triangles must add up to the numbers in the middle of the triangles.

All Arithmancy puzzle door solutions and locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Arithmancy cheat sheet in a chest outside the Arithmancy Classroom, but if you can count from 0 to 9 you don’t really need it, as the creature icons are displayed in the same order around every door.

Related: Every house exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy

How to solve the Charms Classroom door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

Just around the corner from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame.

Solution:

? = dragon

?? = squid

How to solve the Central Hall door puzzle

Location:

Down the south staircase in the Central Hall, then to the right.

Solution:

? = spider

?? = hydra

How to solve the Grand Staircase door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

Very close to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame.

Solution:

? = demiguise

?? = quintaped

How to solve the Divination Classroom door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

From the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, head northwest, then turn left then right.

Solution:

? = owl

?? = hydra

How to solve the Arithmancy Classroom left door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

Inside the Arithmancy Classroom, which is beyond the Divination Classroom puzzle door.

Solution:

? = owl

?? = quintaped

How to solve the Arithmancy Classroom right door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

Inside the Arithmancy Classroom, which is beyond the Divination Classroom puzzle door.

Solution:

? = salamander

?? = unicorn

How to solve the Ravenclaw Tower door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

A short distance northwest of the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame.

Solution:

? = owl

?? = quintaped

How to solve the Grand Staircase Tower door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

On the outer wall of the Grand Staircase, a short distance down the stairs from the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame.

Solution:

? = salamander

?? = squid

How to solve the Great Hall door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

At the end of the corridor leading off the northeast corner of the Grand Hall.

Solution:

? = spider

?? = hydra

How to solve the Faculty Tower door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

On the second floor of the Faculty Tower. You need the Alohomora spell to reach this one.

Solution:

? = demiguise

?? = snakes

How to solve the Long Gallery door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

At one end of the Long Gallery just inside the door next to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. You need the Alohomora spell to reach this one.

Solution:

? = dragon

?? = unicorn

How to solve the North Hall door puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location:

On the top floor of the North Hall, the entrance to which is very close to the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame.

Solution:

? = salamander

?? = hydra