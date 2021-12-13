All Armory of Reckoning collectible locations in Halo Infinite

The Armory of Reckoning is a large munitions depot to the south of Outpost Tremonious. It houses five collectibles and a ton of ammo. Head here and you can get whatever weapon you want. If you are looking for collectibles, there are four audio logs and one Spartan Core here. Here is where you can find all the collectibles in the Armory of Reckoning in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Armory of Reckoning is in the center of the island that Outpost Tremonious is on. You can find this location to the east of FOB Alpha and north of the Excavation Site. Use the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first collectible on the list is the Spartan Core. This mission in this location will have you destroy three ammo printers. You can find the Spartan Core to the right of the ammo printer that is underground. Take the underground passageway to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next collectibles are the Banished audio logs. You can find the first one close to the Spartan Core. After destroying the ammo printers, follow the underground passageway all the way to the end. You will get launched up into a locked building by a gravity lift. Next to the main console in the building is where the audio log is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Banished audio log is located inside a cliff. There is a small storage area you can find embedded in a cliff inside the armory. The entrance is blocked by a shield. Destroy the nearby power core and rescue the Marines inside. Behind them, you will find the audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the UNSC audio logs is found to the left of the second Banished audio log. Instead of going into the storage room, head to the left and you will find a path that leads into the cliffs. There is a crashed drop pod here. The audio log is nearby it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second UNSC audio log is found behind the building that is on the northwest side of the armory. Go behind the large building and you will see a Warthog with the audio log in it.