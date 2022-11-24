The Art class is where you can learn about how to enjoy the more creative side of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The classes will focus on paying attention to the finer details of the mechanics, and there will be a final exam when you reach the end of this course. Here’s what you need to know about all Art final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Art final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the other courses at Uva Academy, the Art final will have you answering multiple questions to complete this test. To pass the exam, you must answer at least four of the five questions correctly.

Art final question one

The first question on the exam will be, “What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokémon’s Tera Type?” The answer is B, The Treasure Eatery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Art final question two

The second question is going to be, “What is the name of Brassius’ signature art installation that we discussed in class?” The answer is C, Surrendering Sunflora.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Art final question three

The next question will be,” How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?” The answer is A, Two.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Art final question four

The fourth question on the exam is, “Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?” The answer is B, Levincia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Art final question five

The final question on the Art final is, “The marks a Pokémon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.” The answer is going to be B, False.