Uva Academy has several classes for you to participate in while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These do not have a direct impact on your gameplay, but they’re a good way to enhance your knowledge of the game’s basic and advanced mechanics, and they offer a handful of rewards for you to enjoy upon completing the final exams. One of these classes is for Battle Studies. Here’s what you need to know about all Battle Studies final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Battle Studies final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

These answers will come from having paid attention to the lessons, and participating in the class throughout this course. You will need to answer at least four questions correctly, with a total of five questions on the final exam.

Battle Studies first question

The first question will be, “Which cherr boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?” The answer is going to be A, Go All Out!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle Studies second question

The second question is, “What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Buton do on their own?” The is going to be C, Auto Battles.

Battle Studies third question

The third question is going to be, “How should you obtain LP?” The answer is going to be B, Exchange Materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle Studies fourth question

The fourth question will be, “High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?” The answer is going to be A, Level 50.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle Studies fifth question

The final question in the Battle Studies final exam is going to be, “When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item.” The answer is going to be A, True.