All Art midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Art class starts first as a boring subject in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where a professor with amazing hair speaks on and on about nothing relevant to us. But then, after a bit of time invested in the classroom, you will realize that this class is all about terastallizing, the phenomenon unique only to the Paldea region and the Scarlet and Violet games. To learn more about it, all you have to do is attend the Art class at the Academy. However, after the third class, you will have to pass a midterm exam with all the information you have learned until now. Well, to make your life easier, here are all the Art midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Art midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Art midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terastallizes? A) Tera Jewel 2. When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? A) The Grass type 3. What shape are most snowflakes classified as? B) Hexagon 4. Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type? C) Medali 5. What makes something beautiful? D) There’s no correct answer

Related: All Home Ec midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Art midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm. You can use these candies to get your Pokémon some much-needed experience.