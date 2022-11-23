All Home Ec midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Surprisingly, food is extremely important in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Sandwiches, picnics, and special healing items are all addressed in the Home Economics class in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The buff professor will explain everything that you need to know about new and old mechanics that you can find in this Pokémon game. However, the moment of truth has come and you now have to take an exam to show if you have been paying attention. If you haven’t, or just want to make sure you don’t make any minor mistakes, here are all the Home Ec midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Home Ec midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Home Ec midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? C) Increasing Speed 2. Which of the following affects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal? A) Fillings and condiments 3. Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP? C) Oran Berry 4. Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. A) True 5. If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. B) False

Related: All Languages midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Home Ec midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm. You can use these candies to get your Pokémon some much-needed experience.