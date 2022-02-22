All Artifact mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

The Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 has introduced a new Artifact, the Synaptic Spear. Players will get their hands on it by playing through The Witch Queen campaign content. The new Artifact introduces all manner of new mods, and you can find them all listed below.

Row 1

Ànti-Barrier Scout Rifle

Overload Rounds (Arms Mod that affects Auto Rifles and SMGs)

Unstoppable Hand Cannon Mod

Piercing Bowstring (Bows gain Shield Piercing arrows, good against Barrier Champs)

Unstoppable Pulse Rifle Mod

Row 2

Glaive Dexterity (Faster ready and stow speed with Glaives)

Rocket Launcher Scavenger (Bonus ammo reserves for Rocket Launchers when picking up heavy ammo)

Psionic Forging 1 (Increases the duration of Psychohack Origin Trait and the effect of the Suros Synergy Origin Trait)

Melee Wellmaker (Powered melee combatant final blows spawn elemental wells matching your subclass energy type)

Hand Cannon Targeting

Row 3

Glaive Scavenger (Bonus ammo when picking up ammo used by an equipped Glaive)

Thermoshock Plating (Reduces incoming Solar and Arc damage)

Auto Rifle Loader

Font of Might (Picking up an elemental well that matches you subclass grants a weapon damage buff if theweapon also matches)

Psionic Forging II (Land Tank Origin Trait duration increase, Hakke Breach Armaments Origin Trait effect increased)

Row 4

Unstoppable Glaive

Lucent Finisher (Defeating a Lucent Hive Lightbearer or Champion with your finisher spawns Heavy Ammo for you and your team)

Suppressing Glaive (Damaging enemeis with a Glaive suppresses them, interrupting their use of abilites for a short time)

Overload Grenades

Inferno Whip (Solar Melee abilities will stun unshielded champions)

Row 5