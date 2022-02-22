All Artifact mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen
All that seasonal power.
The Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 has introduced a new Artifact, the Synaptic Spear. Players will get their hands on it by playing through The Witch Queen campaign content. The new Artifact introduces all manner of new mods, and you can find them all listed below.
Row 1
- Ànti-Barrier Scout Rifle
- Overload Rounds (Arms Mod that affects Auto Rifles and SMGs)
- Unstoppable Hand Cannon Mod
- Piercing Bowstring (Bows gain Shield Piercing arrows, good against Barrier Champs)
- Unstoppable Pulse Rifle Mod
Row 2
- Glaive Dexterity (Faster ready and stow speed with Glaives)
- Rocket Launcher Scavenger (Bonus ammo reserves for Rocket Launchers when picking up heavy ammo)
- Psionic Forging 1 (Increases the duration of Psychohack Origin Trait and the effect of the Suros Synergy Origin Trait)
- Melee Wellmaker (Powered melee combatant final blows spawn elemental wells matching your subclass energy type)
- Hand Cannon Targeting
Row 3
- Glaive Scavenger (Bonus ammo when picking up ammo used by an equipped Glaive)
- Thermoshock Plating (Reduces incoming Solar and Arc damage)
- Auto Rifle Loader
- Font of Might (Picking up an elemental well that matches you subclass grants a weapon damage buff if theweapon also matches)
- Psionic Forging II (Land Tank Origin Trait duration increase, Hakke Breach Armaments Origin Trait effect increased)
Row 4
- Unstoppable Glaive
- Lucent Finisher (Defeating a Lucent Hive Lightbearer or Champion with your finisher spawns Heavy Ammo for you and your team)
- Suppressing Glaive (Damaging enemeis with a Glaive suppresses them, interrupting their use of abilites for a short time)
- Overload Grenades
- Inferno Whip (Solar Melee abilities will stun unshielded champions)
Row 5
- Suppression Mastery (Increased duration of all supressiobn effects)
- Devouring Depths (Casting your VOis super while you are critically wounded or benefitting from Devour increases Super damage)
- Volatile Flow (Picking up a Void elemental well grants Volatile rounds to your Void weapons)
- Energy Vampirism (Gain energy for your least charged ability when you suppress a target)
- Supressive Darkness (When you suppress a target you also weaken them making them take additional damage for a short time)