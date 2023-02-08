Can you be late to classes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts is a large school that is very easy to get lost in, and Hogwarts Legacy will give you plenty of reasons to run through the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With all the running around to get from one quest to the next, you might risk being late for one of your many classes. You don’t want to miss your chance to get one of the game’s spells since they are needed to complete tasks. Can you be late for classes in Hogwarts Legacy?

What happens if you are late for class in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are plenty of classes that you will be tasked with taking part in as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy. Multiple defense classes, Herbology, and Charms classes make up your curriculum and much more. At the start of the game, you will be tasked with meeting some of your teachers and taking your first classes.

Luckily, there is no rush to get to any of your classes at Hogwarts. You can go explore the highlands or take an extended visit to Hogsmeade without worrying about being late for class. If you happen to go to a class during a time when it wouldn’t be available, just find the yellow circle and hit the interact button to wait. Time will fast forward to when the class is starting, and you can begin the quest without being late.

This mechanic also applies to other quests. For instance, if you need to meet one of your professors and they happen to not be in their office in the middle of the night, you can wait for them to appear by interacting with the yellow circle. There may be story reasons to be late later on in the game, but you don’t need to worry about running late based on your actions of exploring the castle grounds.