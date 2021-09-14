All Atlas Skew Locations Week 4 Season of the Lost Destiny 2

The fourth week of the Season of the Lost in Destiny 2 has brought new Atlas Skews to find. This is the final step of the quest, and part of the process of getting your hands on the new Aeger’s Scepter Exotic.

In this guide, we will show you where to find all the Atlas Skews this week. We would advise you to watch the embedded video below, as these Skews are located in the Confluence. The Confluence is a strange are of the Dreaming City that exists outside of the traditional map, so it is impossible to show where these are located on a map.

The first thing players will need to do is get to the Confluence. The above video will show you how to get into the Confluence, and where to find all five Atlas Skews for Week 4 of the Queen’s Quest. To access The Confluence area, Guardians must merely step through a Taken Portal. The easiest portal to find is in the Spine of Keres. Spawn at the Divalian Mists and then jump on your sparrow. Go all the way left until you are heading toward the large build where you normally speak with the queen in previous seasons.

Before heading toward that building, take a left, but then instantly turn right before you cross the first bridge. From there, follow the path all the way down to a portal. The video above will show you how to get there.

Confluence Giant Crytal

This is the first Atlas Skew you will come to, and you can find it just by following the hall you teleport into after going through the portal. You will come to a giant crystal a short distance down the hall.

Tree Triad

Continue down the corridor until you come to a room with an exit to each side and one ahead. Go right, all the way to the tree, and grab the next Skew.

Garden Entry Statue

Continue onward down that path until you reach the next Atlas Skew which is near the Garden Portal.

Harbinger Catherdral

Turn around, and head back the way you came, all the way back to the central chamber, and across to the other side. Go down that corridor and you will come to the Harbinger Cathedral.

Throne Portal

Now, head back to the central chamber and turn left into the Throne Portal to grab the last Skew.